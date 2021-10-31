The summer twist that landed Saliba at Marseille

William Saliba has been in fine form while on loan at Olympique Marseille and he could now make the Arsenal first team on his return.

However, the defender could have been turning out for another club this season if things had gone how he wanted.

Le10Sport reveals that Saliba’s first choice was Nice as he wanted to continue where he stopped.

He had spent the second half of last season at the club and wanted to continue by spending this campaign with them.

However, Nice and Arsenal couldn’t reach an agreement and he moved to Marseille.

The move has proved inspiring with the defender earning rave reviews for his performances against top players like Kylian Mbappe.

Nice may have given him the chance to play more games as well, but Marseille looks like the bigger club.

He has had to experience life in a more competitive environment and would return to the Emirates as a much better player.

If Mikel Arteta still believes he is not ready for regular first-team action at the end of this season, he could ask for a move away from the Emirates.

That would be sad because Saliba is incredibly gifted and should have the chance to build a career at the Emirates.

That being said, Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White are doing a great job at the club right now.