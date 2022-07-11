The Super League is back in court – Will Arsenal re-join?

The supporters of the European Super League has taken UEFA and FIFA to court to try to re-establish the competition.

Arsenal and five other Premier League clubs supported the idea early last year as 12 of Europe’s big clubs agreed to form a competition that will be a closed shop.

However, the idea collapsed within a few hours following fan protests and government disapproval.

Arsenal and nine others left the competition, apologised and returned to UEFA.

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are still supporting it, and they have continued to push for it to succeed.

A report on The Daily Mail claims they will have their day in court today as they try to convince the European Court of Justice to allow them to create a rival competition.

It is an important date in football around the globe, and fans will be following it closely.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Arsenal and some clubs have agreed to abandon the competition, if the Super League protagonists win their battle in court the Gunners could return.

The competition is designed to help the clubs involved make more money than they are making from the UEFA Champions League now.

If they win the support of the judges, it could see Arsenal and the other Premier League clubs return to the initial agreement to boost their revenues.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVidsE