The Super League is back on as the organisers hatch a more appealing plan

The European Super League is back and the organisers have made some changes to the competition to make it acceptable to the wider public.

They initially launched it earlier this year with Arsenal and five other Premier League clubs joining six others from Spain and Italy to form the competition.

Fans and footballing bodies around the world did not receive the first draft proposal well after it made it impossible for the founding members to be relegated.

The Gunners and the other English clubs bowed to pressure from their fans and withdrew from the competition.

However, they are still legally bound to the agreement that formed it and could now take part in the revamped edition.

The Sun reports that the organisers, backed by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, have changed the original proposal.

The report says the competition would now have 40 clubs split into two leagues and clubs can get promoted and relegated.

Clubs that qualify for the competition would be ‘shareholders’ for that year and it would follow the model of other leagues with promotion and relegation.

They insist that it isn’t a closed shop, and it is also not to serve as a replacement for the Champions League.

It would be interesting to see if Arsenal will re-join the competition after these changes.