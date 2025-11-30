The Tactical Battles Arsenal Must Win to Beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

The Gunners will take on an in form Chelsea side at Stamford later today in what will be our third high profile fixture in the space of a week. Mikel Arteta’s men will head into the encounter as firm favourites considering their recent exploits. Victories over Tottenham in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the Champions League in the space of three days have sent out a strong statement, while a third triumph in as many matches will put the club in a fantastic position ahead of the festive period. It is a hugely anticipated encounter and there are key individual battles that could decide the outcome of the game.

Bukayo Saka v Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has established himself as one of the best left full backs in the league this campaign. This was further reinforced by his showing against Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in midweek. He won the man of the match award as he kept the winger at bay throughout the contest, while also being involved in the first goal. His tenacity and proactive style of defending could pose a concern for Bukayo Saka, who will also have to deal with the Spaniard defensively. The England international is having a slightly underwhelming campaign by his high standards, but a tally of seven goal contributions from sixteen games is still commendable. His link up with Martin Ødegaard is a miss, especially with Eberechi Eze occupying a more central role in the team. Arsenal have diversified their points of attack this term, but the right flank is a position that could decide the game for Arsenal.

Declan Rice v Moises Caicedo

Declan Rice was asked about the growing fan imposed rivalry between himself and Moises Caicedo in midweek. He was full of praise for his counterpart, while also downplaying any significant rivalry. That said, who comes out on top in the midfield battle will almost certainly determine the outcome of the game today, they are that influential. No player has made more interceptions than Caicedo in the Premier League, while he has shone at the other end of the pitch as well. As for Rice, he has been at the heart of everything good the Gunners have done so far, combining steel and technique to great effect this season. Given Rice plays more advanced, the pair will likely do battle throughout the game. It is likely that whoever comes out on top will be on the winning side.

Riccardo Calafiori v Pedro Neto

A glance at the Arsenal backline reveals that Riccardo Calafiori is the weakest link. It is harsh, especially considering his performances this campaign, but he remains the weak link by the slightest degree. He has improved considerably from the previous campaign however, if Chelsea are going to find any joy, it will come from his side of the pitch. It has as much to do with their attackers quality as Calafiori’s defending. Pedro Neto is expected to revert back to his right wing position following the Barca win and he will pose a significant threat if not well marshalled. He has been Chelsea’s most threatening attacking force in the absence of Cole Palmer, making six goal contributions in twelve league games. The Portuguese has scored in each of his last two Premier League games for the Blues, while he also scored his first Chelsea goal in this fixture last season.

Benjamin Kenneth

