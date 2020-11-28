“The team has character.” Ceballos turns his scrap with Luiz into a positive

Dani Ceballos claims that his training ground scrap with David Luiz a few weeks back was a good thing because it showed that Arsenal has strong characters in their team.

Both players had not been away in the last international break and they were training with their other available teammates.

Ceballos reportedly tackled Luiz in a way that the Brazilian didn’t like, and he reacted by punching the Spaniard who fell to the ground.

A big fight might have followed, but when Ceballos got up, teammates and coaches separated them.

The Spaniard was speaking to SunSport recently and he claimed that he wouldn’t deny that an incident involving both of them occurred.

He, however, said that it was for the good of the team because it showed that the team was alive and that it had strong characters.

He said: “I’m not going to say that there wasn’t a clash or a scuffle.

“It was not an exemplary behaviour but it is good to see Arsenal is alive – that the team has character.

“We are two footballers with very similar leadership qualities and these things can happen.”

Both players have since made up, and Mikel Arteta will hope that he doesn’t have to deal with much of that as Arsenal’s manager.