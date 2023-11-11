“The team is showing real maturity” Arteta praises his team after they beat Burnley

After the match, he said to Arsenal Media:
“The level and the consistency the team is showing, how we are playing, how the team is competing, we are always there,” the boss said afterwards. “The team is showing real maturity as well as a lot of hunger to be there and show a bit of bite and teeth in the right moments, and today we’ve done that really well I think.
“I’m really pleased with the performance. The way the team played, how much we generated, the approach we had from the beginning.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our win against Burnley is an important one that gets us back to winning ways domestically, and we will go into the international break in high spirits.
The players did a fantastic job and winning against opponents like Burnley is vital to the team’s confidence.