“The team is showing real maturity” Arteta praises his team after they beat Burnley

Mikel Arteta is pleased with the performance of his players after they secured a 3-1 win against Burnley today.

The Gunners were on a run of back-to-back defeats in domestic games and faced a Burnley side desperate to start picking up points.

Arsenal knew it would be a tricky fixture, and the Clarets gave a good account of themselves in the first half.

However, Arsenal maturely found a way to open the scoring and scored two more goals after Burnley had equalised.

Mikel Arteta’s men are now joint top of the Premier League table, and the Spaniard is proud of how his team is developing.