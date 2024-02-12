“The team wanted it more.” Arteta pleased with his players performance

Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction with Arsenal’s victory against West Ham yesterday, noting their commendable response to the heightened expectations following their previous win against Liverpool.

In the aftermath of their triumph over Jurgen Klopp’s side, Arsenal faced criticism for the exuberant celebrations that ensued. Consequently, there was a pressing need for Arsenal to demonstrate that their victory over Liverpool was not an isolated occurrence but rather indicative of a sustained return to form.

Against West Ham, Arsenal emphatically validated this notion, showcasing a level of performance that exemplified their resurgence. Arteta lauded the determination exhibited by his players during the game, underscoring their collective desire to succeed.

The Spanish gaffer said to the BBC after the win:

“I’m extremely happy. The way we performed, the way we played. Such a big score in a really difficult place tells you a lot about how well the boys played today.

“It’s great to make [club] history especially the way we have done it. We’re in a good moment and we you have good moments you have to build and maintain the momentum. The team from the beginning looked really sharp. We had to put right the last two results against them and that was a good motivation for the boys.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seemed like most people were waiting for us to struggle against West Ham because we celebrated too much against Liverpool.

However, the boys stood up to the occasion and delivered when it mattered.

We will continue to support them for the rest of the term and hope they end it with a winner’s medal.