‘The team’s job’ – Odegaard admits his side need to contribute more

Martin Odegaard has called on his Arsenal team-mates to chip in further in front of goal, in both creation and finishing.

The Gunners have a slight advantage in the race to finish in the top-four, knowing that maximum points would guarantee us a place in the Champions League for next season, although there is too many games remaining to be getting ahead of ourselves.

We have left ourselves a little short of options in attack, having scored at least 10 less than each of the five teams currently above us in the table, although we do have two or three games in hand in each of those currently in the top five.

The Norway international captain has called on his team-mates to contribute more to our goal tally.

‘I think it is the team’s job to make sure we score goals, it is not up to one or two players,’ Odegaard told Premier League Productions (as quoted by the Metro).

‘I think everyone needs to help each other and create chances for each other, and help each other in front of the goal.

‘I am sure we have the qualities in this team to score many goals.

‘Of course, it’s an area we want to improve and we have to do a little bit better but I am sure we have the quality in the team and the way we play. I am sure we will create chances, so I don’t see it as a problem.

‘I think it is always sad when players leave the club but that is up to the manager and the club to do those kind of things.

‘Then we have to focus on the players that are here and I think we have a strong group, and an interesting team. We need to focus on the players that are here and keep on improving and using our qualities.’

The team definitely does have to rally together and all chip in, as not one of our players is worthy of relying on to score those goals, nor should they be. This is a team game, and there is no reason why any of them shouldn’t be contributing. Attacking in numbers will also make it difficult for teams to defend against us, as they won’t be able to set their concentration on cancelling out just one main goal threat either.

Does our midfield have enough goal threat to make up for our lack of strike-options?

Patrick