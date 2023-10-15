The telling stat that shows how good Arsenal’s defence has been so far

The Premier League is currently on hiatus due to the October internationals. Arsenal have a lot to be proud of thus far this season. We are unbeaten and second on the Premier League log with 20 points after eight match days. We may be tied in points with Spurs, but if recent experience has taught us anything about our North London rivals, we will climb to the top soon.

Attacks win games; defense wins titles, as Alex Ferguson once said. In line with this quote, there’s a statistic indicating how defensive we are, considering we are the team that is difficult to break down, as we have allowed the fewest shots on target against us. We’ve only had 16 shots on target so far, letting in 6 goals and making 10 saves. the least of all Premier League teams. Interestingly, Raya and Ramsdale have made 5 saves each,

Man City are not far behind us with 6 goals against and 11 saves made, while Tottenham have conceded 8 while saving 29 shots already.

This statistic demonstrates Mikel Arteta’s tactical acumen, which has made us difficult to break down. Before the international break, against probably Europe’s best team, Manchester City, our defense was unshaken; it was disciplined, stayed firm, and laid the groundwork for our 1-0 victory, while limiting Pep’s men, including Haaland, only getting one shot on target against us.

Without a doubt, our defensive prowess has kept us unblemished in the league. We struggled defensively towards the end of last season and paid the price by losing the title race after we led for the majority of the season.

As we await the return of the Premier League, we hope Odegaard and co. will continue to follow Arteta’s instructions to the letter, which should propel us to glory and if our defence stays as solid as it has been so far, we will definitely be challenging for the title in May.

Sam P

