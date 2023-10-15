The telling stat that shows how good Arsenal’s defence has been so far

The Premier League is currently on hiatus due to the October internationals. Arsenal have a lot to be proud of thus far this season. We are unbeaten and second on the Premier League log with 20 points after eight match days. We may be tied in points with Spurs, but if recent experience has taught us anything about our North London rivals, we will climb to the top soon.
Attacks win games; defense wins titles, as Alex Ferguson once said. In line with this quote, there’s a statistic indicating how defensive we are, considering we are the team that is difficult to break down, as we have allowed the fewest shots on target against us. We’ve only had 16 shots on target so far, letting in 6 goals and making 10 saves. the least of all Premier League teams. Interestingly, Raya and Ramsdale have made 5 saves each,
Man City are not far behind us with 6 goals against and 11 saves made, while Tottenham have conceded 8 while saving 29 shots already.
This statistic demonstrates Mikel Arteta’s tactical acumen, which has made us difficult to break down. Before the international break, against probably Europe’s best team, Manchester City, our defense was unshaken; it was disciplined, stayed firm, and laid the groundwork for our 1-0 victory, while limiting Pep’s men, including Haaland, only getting one shot on target against us.
Without a doubt, our defensive prowess has kept us unblemished in the league. We struggled defensively towards the end of last season and paid the price by losing the title race after we led for the majority of the season.
As we await the return of the Premier League, we hope Odegaard and co. will continue to follow Arteta’s instructions to the letter, which should propel us to glory and if our defence stays as solid as it has been so far, we will definitely be challenging for the title in May.
Sam P
Our defence is NOT unblemished, as Fulham and the spuds results indicate…. BUT they are a superb unit, even with Zinchenko playing out of position.
With Timber to return, Tomiyasu and Kiwior as back ups for all four positions, along with Raya and Ramsdale, this defence looks to be set to improve on their already impressive stats.
This is a real feather in MA’s cap and he should be acknowledged for what many will consider to be the best defence in the PL – not unblemished, but simply the best, better than all the rest 🎼
Your last line is a cue for a well known song, as you intended , I reckon Ken.
Even included a decent emoji for once, a treble clef. Now THAT, I do understand!!
I may even sing it at karaoke tonight! Seriously!
And more seriously, you are of course CORRECT!
TBH, a great deal of my long time beef with AW over his last decade or so concerned his lack of a top class defence, esp CB s of real quality and pace, with such depth of quality defenders, as we have right now.
That is a PRIME reason I respect MA, as I have always known that ALL great sides MUST have a superb defence, as history shows us.
Arteta’s tactics are very good defensively, as shown in our status as the best away team in EPL since last season and as compared to his predecessors’ :
– Our CF and right AM press high up the pitch relentlessly, which forces the opposition’s GK and defenders to kick the ball long. The panic reaction makes it easier for our defenders to win the ball aerially
– Our offside-trap is almost perfect
– We rarely concede in defending set-pieces
– Our fullbacks rarely overlap with our wingers, which makes our defense stronger against counter-attacks
Astute analysis. Could not agree more!
Our defense has been excellent for a couple of moons now, it has always been when you get past Arsenal starting team that’s where it gets tricky.
The other problem was the defensive shield that protects that back four, with the signing of Rice solve that part of the equation.
Arsenal is still not out of the woods yet but it’s a great defensive set up to weather the current storm.
Our defense is our best defense in ages.
Fantastic midfielders too
Our CFs are not as good as our midfielders and defenders but still good. Jesus is our best but wish we had a more prolific striker