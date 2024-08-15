The three Arsenal players I would choose for my EPL Fantasy Football team

FPL: ARSENAL DIFFERENTIALS TO CONSIDER YOUR SQUAD.

The new premier league campaign is upon us and gooners all over the world will be hoping we make it third time lucky in the search for the winners medal. With the arrival of the new season on our doorstep also comes the arrival of the most popular Fantasy league in the world.

Any of us that play fantasy premier league would have had our squads sorted out by now but any room for further adjustments should be considered in other to maximize the chances of climbing up the rankings.

It should come as no surprises that Arsenal assets are one of the most popular picks in the game given our improved performances in the last two campaigns. Here are the best picks to consider for your squad.

BUKAYO SAKA: the highest scoring player for us in the game last season, that total being 226 points gotten from having 28 G/A(16 goals and 12 assists), 16 clean sheets and bonus points. After suffering yet another heart break in the Euro’s earlier this summer, we’ll be hoping he uses that disappointment go full throttle and better those stats above. Furthermore given he’s the most nailed attacking player in our starting XI then owning him will be a very safe way to get into Arsenal’s attack

BEN WHITE: Having amassed over 180+ points last season, Ben White offers different routes to getting points whether be it from clean sheets, Bonus points or G/A, His right sided link up with Saka and Ørdegaard has helped him to be a greater threat near the oppositions goal, couple that with his great defending then it's a no brainer for him to be your defensive pick from our squad. The highest scoring defender in the game last season will be hoping he can at the very least match his tally from last season.

DECLAN RICE: When we signed the former west ham man one year ago, no one would have thought that he'll register this many goal and assists in his debut season but he absolutely did, hitting double figures combined in both categories. His positional shift to left 8 and the fact that he's on set piece duties(Corners) means he's a bigger threat in goal that can offer other routes to getting points aswell. His two assists against Lyon on Sunday showed how much of an asset he could be going forward in the new season.

Which Arsenal players will you pick for your FFT?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

