The three Arsenal players that disappointed me against Aston Villa

Aston Villa inflicted significant damage to Arsenal’s title hopes with a late double in their meeting on Sunday evening.
The match, which appeared to be heading for a draw, sprang to life in the dying minutes when Leon Bailey (a second-half substitute) and Ollie Watkins scored in short succession for the 2-0 Villa win.
Mikel Arteta’s team selection raised many questions, but Gunners who played but fell short of expectations must take accountability. Some players were disappointing, and here are three I thought were below par:
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Zinchenko was poor. He struggled in a game where he should have established himself as the reliable option at left back. With his inverted left-back role, he became a liability, providing plenty of room at left-back for Villa to exploit. He also struggled to win his duels.
Leandro Trossard
He initially demonstrated quick feet and good pressing. But he squandered a clear chance. He received a rare opportunity to start but did not take advantage of it. His lack of influence on the left wing led many to remark that he should have come off the bench yesterday; he’s better as a super sub.
David Raya
He was decent at first, but there wasn’t much to do, he didn’t even make a save. The first Villa goal was entirely his fault; he was unable to contain a cross from the Villains’ left flank, and Leon Bailey appeared on the other side to push the ball and give the visitors the lead. His catastrophic errors towards the end of the game overwhelmed any previous accomplishments.
Darren N
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Jesus wasn’t so great either. He’s always busy, but his effort led to nothing and he did miss a very easy chance for a headed goal from Saka’s cross in the first half. Jorginho made the pass that led to Villas’s second goal, which let him down for me.
I have read the last article and refrained from commenting as so many negatives.
Zinc was our weakest link and in.my mind went walk about for the first goal and possibly 2nd
There were to many players who played below par a d especially 2nd half
Saying that we should have put villa to the sword in the First half and didn’t take our chances.
A bleak weekend and on reflection villa deserved the win based on the 2nd half performance
Out of our hands now and we pray city slip up
They draw and we win and we go top again
We dust ourselves off and go again
A few more twists and turns to come so we are not dead and buried as many are saying
Onwards and upwards
This analysis would have been better if backed by stats.Otherwise it’s a hollow analysis based on your preferences. There were worse players in this game who failed to make meaningful impact. Harvetz is an example you spared bcz he is the manager’s favorite
@Paul Redwing.
“This analysis,,,,,,”
I believe the title said “disappointed ME”. It’s just one person’s opinion and you are certainly allowed to disagree.
You’re line of “Harvetz is an example you spared bcz he is the manager’s favorite” is yet another example of simply being your opinion, and is certainly not an “analysis” either!
I’m totally heartbroken, how did we lose an opportunity like this.
For me Mikel Arteta,zinchenko and kai Havertz disappointed me against villa
I just hope we have a rethink on gifting Brentford 30 odd million for Raya ,hes complete liability when we are under the cosh .
It would just be nice to know the reason. If the players are too tired and had nothing more to give fine. If it was about Zinny not performing or Havertz out of position fine. But having gone through all those epic battles with Liverpool and Man City, and demonstrated that we could compete at the top level, it feels utterly ridiculous that having a chance to go clear top at home, we lose to Aston Villa 2-0. Same happened at home with West Ham, chance to go clear top and we again lose 2-0. Why????
Didn’t we just have a 2-3 week break ?
Villa played Thursday night they didnt look tired .
It just seems we are. As soon as we had the rest we were on fire. Then gradually we came down and down, last week against Brighton we again dropped off in the second half, similar to this week, we just got the goal on the break which put it to bed. We don’t seem to be able to cope with two games a week, as the resumption of Champions league coincided with our drop in form. Maybe this is to do with rotation, I don’t know if other teams rotate a lot more than us, I don’t follow them that closely, Arsenal is enough to do my head in!
I don’t think there is one player who showed up yesterday
How many mistakes is that for Raya
Tangential to a lackluster performance how long before EPL adopts fair play. City’s bloated wage bill makes title a foregone conclusion
It would be much easier to take a loss against Man City, Liverpool etc., but we always seem to lose when you would expect us to win against mid league non-entities like Aston Villa, Fulham and West Ham at home, makes it all the more frustrating when the first PL title for over 20 yrs is on the line.