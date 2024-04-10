The Three Arsenal Players that were outstanding against Bayern Munich

In a dramatic match at the Emirates on Tuesday night, Arsenal came from behind to clinch a critical 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich. There has been much discussion about the game, but in this article, we will discuss the three Gunners who impressed me the most.

Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The former Manchester City defender did not start, but his introduction at halftime improved the team’s build-up play. He played like the Zinchenko that we’ve always adored.

Mikel Arteta opted to start Kiwior at left back to ensure the team’s defensive stability, but the Pole struggled to handle Leroy Sane.

Zinchenko, after coming on, demonstrated his defensive prowess by effectively containing Bayern’s dangerous winger, Sane, in one-on-one situations. Kingsley Coman, who replaced Sane, also didn’t have an easy time facing the Ukrainian international.

Bukayo Saka.

The Hale End graduate delivered an outstanding performance; he was immense.

He was a constant threat going forward and finished his effort with a well-taken goal. Saka’s ability to challenge Bayern’s defense, particularly Davies, one of the most difficult fullbacks to face one-on-one, was brilliant to watch. In the dying minutes of the game, Saka could have won Arsenal a penalty after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer tripped him, but the decision went against him.

Leandro Trossard

He took over for the struggling Gabriel Martinelli and performed admirably. The Belgian winger came in again and changed the game; he always seems to find himself in scoring positions. He equalized to ensure that Bayern did not leave the Emirates Stadium with a victory.

Ultimately, the ex-Brighton star and Gabriel Jesus’ introduction revived the Arsenal attack, keeping Bayern’s defenders on their toes.

Those are my three Tuesday night Gunner heroes. What were yours?

Sam P

