The three Brighton players Arsenal need to watch out for today

After beating Newcastle last time out, Arsenal have another tough task: beating Brighton and getting a double over them this season. Arsenal already beat the Seagulls this season, beating them 4-2 at the Armex Stadium last December.

Arsenal’s weekend opponents have only suffered one consecutive loss this season, back in October. Thus, for Arsenal to win, it would mean Roberto Di Zerbi and his boys would suffer a consecutive defeat for only the second time this season. Many Gooners are very confident of Arteta and his boys going into this game, but Arsenal winning against this impressive Brighton side won’t be easy; Arteta must tell his boys to nullify the threat the Seagulls pose.

For me these are the three Brighton players who must be contained are:

1: Alexis MacAllister

Roberto De Zerbi once described the World Cup winner as a player on the same wavelength as Lionel Messi. The versatile midfielder isn’t flashy or one to command headlines, but his contribution to Brighton’s success is immense. He’s one player who, if given room and space, could spoil Arsenal’s party at the Emirates.

2. Kaoru Mitoma

Mitoma, a natural right-footer, usually plays as an LM or LW off the left side. He has an excellent change of pace and agile dribbling technique, allowing him to defeat his man on the inside or outside, and he knows when to play the appropriate ball. This season, he has seven goals and five assists in the Premier League, making him a noteworthy performer.

3. Danny Welbeck

Welbeck’s style of play could prove particularly difficult for Arsenal to counter. Known for his pace and physicality, he can run rings around the Arsenal defence and cause havoc in the box.

And let’s not forget about the fact that Welbeck is facing off against his former team. There’s nothing like a bit of added motivation to fuel a player’s performance, and it’s not hard to imagine Welbeck being extra fired up for this match.

Who else should Arsenal players watch? Caicedo maybe?

Daniel O

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…