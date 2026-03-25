The three Gunners looking for a ticket to the World Cup

Several Gunners have withdrawn from international duty. For a few, though, the next week could be their most important this season …a chance to go to the World Cup …

Riccardo Calafiori (Italy)

Like Mikel Arteta, Gattuso is trying to encourage the Gunners to block out any outside noise. Only 1 nation has won the World Cup more times, so it would be unforgivable for the Azzurri to miss a third straight tournament.

The whole of Italy won’t enjoy a moment for the next week.

The biggest threat to Italy is itself, with doubts they have the mentality to handle the expectation. First to beat Northern Ireland in Bergamo and then have the stomach to deal with a hostile environment in either Bosnia or Cardiff.

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

Sweden has made a mockery of the UEFA qualification process, where, essentially, it seems harder not to qualify for the World Cup.

The Swedes finished bottom of a group that included Switzerland, Slovenia and Kosovo.

They get a second chance based on their previous work in the Nations League.

Beat Ukraine in Spain, and fans will rock up in Solna against Poland / Albania, knowing their country is lucky to get this far, having underachieved with a golden generation in attack.

That includes Arsenal’s striker, who will carry the weight of a nation even more without Isak. The 27-year-old isn’t afforded the same patience in his homeland that Gooners afford him.

Graham Potter was hired essentially to rescue the country in the play-offs, and one of the first things he needs to do is get the best out of the Gunners.

Norgaard ( Denmark)

There is a feeling in Denmark that they really messed up the qualification.

The Danes only had to beat Belarus at home to win their group, so they won’t take a home tie with North Macedonia for granted, but then it comes down to how they handle the atmosphere in Prague or Dublin.

Norgaard offers plenty of experience. Our manager has stressed how vital his leadership has been off the pitch. That will be vital in the next two weeks.

Dan Smith