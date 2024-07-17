The Three Gunners that could benefit from Smith-Rowe leaving Arsenal

There’s every reason to believe Emile Smith Rowe will leave Arsenal this summer. According to reports, Arsenal have rejected proposals from Fulham and Crystal Palace for the midfielder. The two teams are quite likely to make a new bid, but the key question is whether they will meet Arsenal’s alleged £40 million valuation of the Hale End graduate.

Smith Rowe will most certainly consider all of his options as he pursues first-team action, but everything indicates he will leave Arsenal. That said, if he leaves, one may wonder who benefits.

Personally I feel three Gunners, Fabio Vieira, Ethan Nwaneri, and Jorginho, the playmaker’s departure will benefit.

Fabio Vieira

After Mohammed Elneny’s departure and Smith Rowe’s impending departure, Arsenal are unlikely to sell another midfielder to avoid messing with their squad depth. Arteta may look to hold on to Vieira. The Portuguese star has struggled to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium over the course of two seasons.

Last season, he showed some promise but was sidelined by an injury; when he returned, Mikel Arteta was hesitant to gamble on him due to his lack of match fitness. With a successful pre-season, he could have one last chance to prove his worth at the Emirates. At one point, it appeared that he or Smith Rowe would be departing Arsenal’s midfield; however, it is now obvious who will depart.

Ethan Niwaneri

The academy star is expected to have a big season. Everyone appears to think he’ll have his big break next season. If that’s the case, one of Arsenal’s attacking midfielders would have to make way for him. Certainly, Smith Rowe’s departure would allow Nwaneri to assume his place in the first team. It goes without saying Nwaneri is the one to replace Smith Rowe in Arteta’s project.

Jorginho

Jorginho is staying at Arsenal for one more season, and while he is not an attacking midfielder, with Smith Rowe leaving, he has a better chance of playing than if he stayed and went on a perfect revival run to re-establish a spot in Mikel Arteta’s project. In a way, Jorginho gains from Rowe’s departure.

What do you think?

Daniel O

