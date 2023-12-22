The three Liverpool players Arsenal need to watch out for at Anfield

Our biggest threats against Liverpool

Arsenal will travel to Anfield to face off against Liverpool this weekend, in what is turning out to look like one of the biggest games of the season for both sides. Both teams can’t afford to be dropping any more points as the Gunners look to close off the year and hopefully go into the new year still on top.

Anfield is a very hard place to go and get a result, but Arteta and his Arsenal side need to be prepared to do that if we want to win the title. Here’s a rundown of who I think are our biggest threats on the weekend.

First off is obvious, Mohamed Salah, with his freakishly good left foot is a clear and obvious threat when going forward, arguably one of the best players the premier league has ever seen and will be up for it as he usually is. Having already got 11 goals and 7 assists just in the Premier League this season, he will be looking to add to that tally and put on a good performance against Arsenal. Scoring mid-week against West Ham will only be motivation for him going into the weekend’s game and I expect him to be at his best.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai has also been in good form since joining the club and brings a lot of dynamic play to the midfield. He’s very fast and likes a shot himself, but is also really good at building up play around him to push the ball down the wings and create more chances. He also managed to score mid-week in the EFL Cup against West Ham and was taken off after an hour, which I assume was to rest him for the game against us. Declan Rice will need to keep an eye on him and lock down the midfield to stop him making an impact.

Trent Alexander Arnold is also having a great start of the season and when necessary has been played in the midfield, but I’d expect him to at least start in defence. A great passer of the ball and creator of attacks, locking him down will be key if we want to win the game. He didn’t start mid-week but came on for half an hour and managed to get 2 assists in their 5-1 win over West Ham and will be looking to add to that tally and try punishing Arsenal on the counterattack. A real threat on set pieces too and Arsenal will need to stay focused and not take their eyes off him when in the defence.

A tough match-up but a must-win for both teams. Liverpool haven’t lost at home in a very long time and it will be a huge challenge for Arsenal to leave as winners, but hopefully they can get the job done.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

