The three massive fixtures that will secure the title for Arsenal

Arsenal went past Bournemouth in last weekend’s tough Premier League clash, where they had to come back from two down to win 3-2. Even if they say this and that about Arsenal’s title chances, don’t you think people should be comfortable with the reality that Arsenal are favourites to win the Premier League in 2022–23?

Arteta and his team are still top of the Premier League table with 63 points after 26 games, and they are looking forward to competing in another tournament, the Europa League, this week. But, before we get into Arsenal’s trip to Portugal to play Sporting Lisbon, here are 3 crucial games that Arsenal needs to win to secure the Premier League title.

Arsenal will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday, April 9th. This weekend, Liverpool demonstrated that they are a team on a drive to finish in the top four. Anfield, as Manchester United discovered this weekend when they were beaten 7-0, is not a venue where you can easily go and stroll away with a victory, but Arsenal will need to go there and win (a draw may not be that bad, but going forward only wins matter for Arsenal).

Following the trip to Liverpool, Arsenal will travel to the Etihad Stadium on April 26th to face Manchester City. The Manchester City-Arsenal encounter will be a title decider, and whoever wins will have an edge in the Premier League race. Arsenal should outmatch City. Believe that.

Then, on April 29th, Chelsea will visit the Emirates to see if they can derail Arsenal’s title drive, which they may find difficult; the Arsenal of today is not the Arsenal of the past. If Arsenal can pull off these three victories, how can they fail to win the Premier League?

