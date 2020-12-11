The three most error-prone players at Arsenal revealed

Arsenal has had a tough start to this season in the Premier League.
The Gunners have already lost six of their opening 11 league games in a campaign that they were expected to challenge for the top four.
While football is a team sport, individual performances make up the team’s overall showing and players that are prone to making mistakes at Arsenal have been revealed.
Mikel Arteta has drilled the current Arsenal team very well, but there seems to be work to be done with some players after Sun Sports revealed the top three most error-prone players at Arsenal.
One of Arsenal’s ever-present this season is Bukayo Saka and it has now been revealed that the Englishman is also the club’s most error-prone player.
The report says Saka has already made 114 mistakes in the league this season and makes a mistake every 6 minutes 21 seconds.
Kieran Tierney has made the second most errors at the Gunners with 102 errors, one every 8 minutes 44 seconds.
Joe Willock completes the list, he has made 19 errors, but his limited playing time for the club means that he has made an error after every 7 minutes 44 seconds.
“If you torture the data long enough, it will tell you what you want to hear”
Error-prone could mean these are the players that are trying most to make things happen. looking at the names, this is very likely the case IMO.
Easy to be error free when you take zero risks and back-pass all day long.
I totally agree with this statement, especially Tierney and Saka as they have been two of our best performers in this unusual start to a season.
funny isn’t it? because you feel both are too good to be blamed? I wonder why Gabriel name isn’t included z oris he not trying to make things possible as well?
For this moment in time football has become the vision of Mr Klopp. Football was and is still a beautiful game but the love for the way liverpool achieved success has hypnotize a section of the footballing fraternity. Players are now required to do numerous sprints in a single game whilst maintaining their energy level. I think only special players will be able to maintain such levels. I think what some managers are requiring from the players body is unsustainable hence the injuries and players burning out. Mistakes are abound.
Meaningless stat.
Players who take risks make mistakes.
I’m sure even Martinelli will be on this list soon after his career restarts properly.
The bigger issue is big mistakes in the defensive third. That would be more interesting.
By my own stat Nicholas Pepe and Hector Bellerin are the most error prone players
Unfortunately, stats don’t lie
No they don’t lie but they don’t tell the whole truth either🤔
Need to look how much dangerous & involved they are in time spent.
If you not create, take risks, you not making errors.
Luiz shows how his lack of involvement when needed most is costing us so much. He can pass all game long but abandons his tasks in heart of actions!
Stats are one thing but must put context in order to understand that this is actually as great as it looks on pitch. Tierny Saka spending more time highlight that, amazing talents, fighting spirit as Willock!
Not like they making rookie errors, they are very involved.
Error is Luiz not doing his job, makes less errors then, common sense, as much it cost us yo play him; error!
Coach error, who is the error board, error of Kroenke who pays for it..
Biggest error is fan; for forcing Wenger to resign insulting Football with signs in a stadium he built for them!
Kroenke did not fire him, these poisoned fans…
Or he would be heading board and helping Arteta and any coach to make a 2 decade+ transition. Lookat Man U!
Can you imagine this on Sir Alex.
It was a beautiful club and story fans ruined and of course Kroenke not putting money when needed
Stadium paid for in 2013, Suarez wants in, we know story. 2014, Kante has our shirt on already, kroenke refusing to put 45M for each deals; ruins our transition to Champion at Emirate!
Looking at what teams who had Suarez made, and of Chelsea since; we could have been champions and win CL several times!
Wenger mistake was to refuse Bayern a year or so after Arsenal. It was not one but a message and act for his club Arsenal. We won’t coach nor work in any other clubs.
His corporate experience for a year prepares him to be Arsenal boss he is.
Its amazing how bias people can be . Three players were mentioned in the article as the most error prone and the stats prove it but you turn the conversation to Luis ..the only player actually trying to create when he plays. You down play his long accurate passes but focus on the time he has been caught too far up the pitch without mentioning that the reason he gets caught up there is because the players tasked with creating aren’t doing their jobs.. Your entire comment can be summarized in 4 words ” I dont like Luiz”..
most replied I read so far ascertain one thing ‘we are all biased in judgement’.
Severally, we have abused players like Luiz, Ozil, Chaka in the past each time they appear on such list, but now we find reasons for the player now on the list because ‘we don’t want to blame them’.
I want to say I agree with the article and I have before now been unhappy with Saka and KT performance so far especially in attack, both have made costly mistakes or squandered goalbound chances. I remember Saka against Leeds, KT only needed a pass to AUBA in the opposition 18, to achieve an additional but decided to take accros to Pepe who was in a difficult area than AUBA