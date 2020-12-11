The three most error-prone players at Arsenal revealed

Arsenal has had a tough start to this season in the Premier League.

The Gunners have already lost six of their opening 11 league games in a campaign that they were expected to challenge for the top four.

While football is a team sport, individual performances make up the team’s overall showing and players that are prone to making mistakes at Arsenal have been revealed.

Mikel Arteta has drilled the current Arsenal team very well, but there seems to be work to be done with some players after Sun Sports revealed the top three most error-prone players at Arsenal.

One of Arsenal’s ever-present this season is Bukayo Saka and it has now been revealed that the Englishman is also the club’s most error-prone player.

The report says Saka has already made 114 mistakes in the league this season and makes a mistake every 6 minutes 21 seconds.

Kieran Tierney has made the second most errors at the Gunners with 102 errors, one every 8 minutes 44 seconds.

Joe Willock completes the list, he has made 19 errors, but his limited playing time for the club means that he has made an error after every 7 minutes 44 seconds.