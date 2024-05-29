The three out-of-favour Arsenal players that Arteta should NOT sell this summer

The summer transfer window is just around the corner, and it looks like there will be some arrivals and exits at the Emirates Stadium.

Can we talk about three players who have been linked with an Arsenal exit but might actually stay and turn things around at the Emirates Stadium?

Gabriel Jesus

Havertz has been on fire, leading the attack, and it seems likely that Arsenal will bring in a new striker this summer. Well, it’s pretty obvious that Jesus may end up being dispensable this summer. However, it might be challenging to cash in on the Brazilian due to his high wages, form struggles, and ongoing fitness issues. There’s a big chance he’ll stick around.

Other than striking, his versatility allows him to serve as both a playmaker and a winger. He will have to put in a shift wherever he’s given a chance next season. Yes, he left Manchester City, where he was just a squad player, to become a key player at Arsenal, but there’s a chance he could end up back as a squad player. He definitely needs to step up next season, and there’s a chance he could earn his place back in Arteta’s starting 11.

Fabio Vieira

From the few opportunities we’ve had to watch him, it’s clear that he’s an impressive passer of the ball with great technical skills. He hasn’t really made his mark in Arteta’s team, but during the first few months of the 2023–24 season, he had some impressive performances against Fulham and Manchester United. Regrettably, a major injury later struck him. He didn’t get many opportunities after coming back from his injury. Some Gooners may think that Arteta might consider letting him go, but I think that he’ll stay and have one final opportunity to prove himself.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

A lot of Arsenal fans aren’t too keen on Zinchenko ever playing left back. His defensive performance last season wasn’t up to par, making him a bit of a liability in that position. There’s been a lot of talk about him leaving Arsenal. To be honest, the Ukrainian player has a significant impact on Arsenal’s attacking play. He’s got some serious skills, and his passes can really tear through defenses. Arteta should consider holding onto him. He might just be Arteta’s surprise option for the midfield, where he could potentially rediscover his value in this Arsenal team.

I don’t know about you, but I feel these three Gunners will face their last chance to save their Arsenal careers next season.

Daniel O

