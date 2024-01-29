The Three Players Arsenal Need Back to their A-game to easily beat N Forest

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Arsenal lost 1-0 the last time they visited the City Ground, but made amends on Match Day 1 by defeating Forest 2-1 at the Emirates, but it was far from a comfortable victory.

Arteta and the boys will look to complete a double over Forest on Tuesday, and they will easily do so if these three players show their A-game.

Bukayo Saka

Saka hasn’t been in his best form recently. He’s only scored once in his last seven league games. Teams always devise strategies to stop him, and there is some discussion over whether he has become predictable. He not long ago hinted that he has reviewed video clips of his past performances to learn how he might improve. I hope he has devised some strategies to outwit Forest’s defense in the last few days. When Saka plays well, Arsenal plays well; the Hale End graduate can decide a game for Arsenal, and if he excels against Forest, there will be nothing to worry about.

Martin Odegaard

Odegaard began the season brightly but lost form along the way, with injuries playing a significant factor (there was a revelation that time he was playing with an injury). In the last few games, he seemed to have improved his form. It goes without saying that Arsenal cannot be at their best if their “master of dictating play” isn’t. On a good day, the former Real Madrid player is an orchestrator, pulling the strings in the final third. I hope Tuesday will be a wonderful day for him.

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian does not score as much as he should. This has fostered the perception that Arsenal should have signed a top striker this winter. However, it seems unlikely that a new striker will join before the winter transfer deadline. Arteta is stuck with Gabriel and Nketiah till the season ends. Gabriel needs to at least find his form in front of the goal. In his first few games for Arsenal, he was scoring for fun, and I feel he can still do so, perhaps beginning with the match against Forest.

I don’t know about you, but for me, those are the three Gunners who, if they step up, will lead Arsenal to an easy victory on Tuesday night.

Daniel O

