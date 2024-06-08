The Three Players I would choose to replace Emile Smith-Rowe – Who would you pick?

Emile Smith Rowe is expected to leave Arsenal this summer, three seasons after making a good debut for the club in the 2021–22 season, when he scored 10 goals and assisted twice in league games.

Last season, he was, for the better part of the league campaign, fit and available for selection but only played 345 minutes of Premier League football, which was disappointing.

It would be prudent for him to depart; at 23, he ought to be consistently playing, or else he runs the risk of never reaching his full potential. Having said that, don’t you believe Arsenal would need to replace his profile in their squad if he left?

If that’s the case, which players should Arsenal target?

I believe they should look for a young, diverse attacker who can do something extraordinary.

Speaking of ‘such a player’, three immediately come to mind:

1. Xavi Simons (21yo)

2. Eberechi Eze (25yo)

3. Morgan Gibbs White (24yo)

Simons, like Smith Rowe, can play as both a winger and an offensive midfielder. Over the last two seasons, while the Arsenal No. 10 has been warming the bench, the PSG player has captivated Europe with his talent with PSV and RB Leipzig. He is technically gifted, can make accurate passes, and makes sound decisions in the final third. Getting him on loan could be a good move to replace Emile Smith-Rowe.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been a formidable force at Nottingham Forest. His ability to receive the ball while surrounded by opposing players, pivot, and create space is exceptional; few can match it. Sorry to say this, but he’d be an upgrade to Smith Rowe.

Eberechi Eze’s ball control resembles that of an Arsenal player. He doesn’t just lose the ball and is creative; for sure, he could be the LCM Arsenal is looking for. The Crystal Palace star, who was a schoolboy at Arsenal, has a minimum release clause of £60 million. The performance add-ons would increase the release clause by about £8 million.

For around £68 million, you could certainly obtain one of the best players to break down tight defences. He has a desire to play for Arsenal (who released him in his early career), and he may be a significant upgrade for Smith Rowe.

What are your thoughts? Who would you pick if Arsenal replace Emile Smith-Rowe?

Peter Rix

