The three players that will propel Arsenal to victory at Palace tonight

On Monday night, Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in a game where they’ll be hoping to get a big win and sustain their fine start to the season.

The Gunners have already won their first silverware of the season, lifting the Community Shield, and they also won their first league game of the season, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1.

Crystal Palace is their second league game, and the hope is that Arteta and the boys will leave Selhurst Park with all three points.

Besides getting all 3 points versus Palace, what else can we expect to see Monday night? You can expect Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard to shine on Monday night.

Martinelli

Martinelli works relentlessly for the club and is currently a superb player for Arsenal. Last season, Brazilian international striker Gabriel Martinelli scored 15 goals and gave six assists to help Arsenal finish second in the Premier League. This season, he has already registered a magnificent backheel assist, setting up Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal’s first goal against Nottingham Forest. He could open his goal-scoring account against Palace; he scored a goal against them both at home and away last season.

Odegaard

The Arsenal captain may be eager to open his goal-scoring account this season against Palace. The Norwegian demonstrated to the world what he is capable of, as he was so effective in midfield for the Gunners, scoring 15 goals, and we predicted that he would be another headache for the opponents this term. Rio Ferdinand says he will be the player of the season. I hope he lives up to that expectation.

Saka

Bukayo Saka is a tremendous player, one of the world’s finest. The 21-year-old scored 14 goals and provided nine assists for Arsenal last season, helping the Gunners finish second behind Manchester City. Saka has already started his season with a goal. In Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, the England international player Saka produced a fantastic goal that gave Arsenal their first win of the season.

Who do you expect to be our main men at Palace tonight?

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…