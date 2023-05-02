The three teams that could help Arsenal by taking points off Man City

Manchester City climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday. Man City are now the odds-on favourites to win the Premier League again with 76 points, one point ahead of Mikel Arteta’s team, but Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand. With six games remaining, they only need at least fifteen (15) points to clinch another Premier League title.

Arsenal, on the other hand, would need something special to win the league this season after losing 4-1 to Manchester City last Wednesday. Mikel Arteta’s side still has a chance to win the title if they win their remaining five games and Manchester City drop six points.

West Ham United, Leeds United, Everton, Chelsea FC, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Brentford remain in the Citizens’ fixtures. Looking at these fixtures, I can identify three opponents that could cause Guardiola and his team to drop points, giving Odegaard and co. an advantage.

Here are three teams that could lend Arsenal a helping hand to win the 2022–23 Premier League title:

1. Chelsea

Chelsea’s performance has not been remarkable, but given their position in the Premier League table (relegation fear is creeping in, though it is unlikely they will be relegated), Manchester City will find it difficult to defeat them on May 21st. Lampard has been attempting to find balance at Stamford Bridge, and maybe when they face City, he will have found it and they will be able to deny the Citizens points.

2. Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion are vying for a place in the European competition, which might make Manchester City find them difficult to beat. The Seagulls are one of the most difficult teams to play against, and the Gunners should hope they show up and take all three points against City on May 24th.

3. Brentford

Brentford also hopes to qualify for European competition, and Pep Guardiola’s team will undoubtedly find them difficult to bully given that the Thomas Frank-led side won the first leg 2-1 at Etihad Stadium. The Bees have been a giant slayer this season, and they will be hoping to dispatch Manchester City on May 28th for another great victory over a top team.

Arsenal are craving to win the league, and we hope these three teams will help them end Manchester City’s dominance. Anyway, in which other game can City drop points?

Darren N

