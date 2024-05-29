The Three things Arsenal must do to win the title next season

We expect Arteta’s project to finally see the fruits of its hard work next season. The Gunners have failed to win the league twice in a row while being in a good position to do so, but hopefully they’ll be lucky the third time around.

However, for them to have a shot at winning the league, there are three crucial things that need to occur, in addition to maintaining the standards they set in the just-concluded league campaign.

1. Arsenal has got to be ready to splash cash this summer

Mikel Arteta’s squad this season was top-notch, but unfortunately, it fell short. The other day, Cesc Fabregas mentioned how Manchester City is on another level, emphasizing their incredible strength, almost as if they have two teams in one.

If Arsenal wants to have a squad as good as City’s, they really need to focus on making some quality signings this transfer window. If Arteta wants a top striker, a top midfielder, and a top left-back, the Arsenal decision-makers must make sure to give him just that. The club should leave behind the habit of failing to deliver in the transfer window.

In January 2022, Arteta was looking for a replacement for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, but unfortunately, he wasn’t able to sign one.

Similarly, last year he was in need of a replacement for Granit Xhaka, but he didn’t manage to get one. Whoever Arteta tells Edu to sign this summer should definitely be signed, whether it’s Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, or any other player.

2. Consistently dominating the top rivals (the Big Six)

Last season, our Gunners had an impressive record against the big six teams, managing to remain unbeaten.

Arsenal 3:1 Liverpool

Arsenal 5:0 Chelsea

Arsenal 1:0 Manchester City

Arsenal 2:2 Spurs

Arsenal 3:1 Manchester United

Liverpool 1:1 Arsenal

Chelsea 2:2 Arsenal

Manchester City 0:0 Arsenal

Spurs 2:3 Arsenal

Arsenal managed to secure an impressive 22 points out of a possible 30 against the Big Six teams. If they come next and repeat the same, denying their main rivals any points when they face them, whether by sharing the points or taking all three points, it will put them in a stronger position to win the league.

3. Arsenal needs to find a ay to defeat Aston Villa

Aston Villa defeated Arsenal in both home and away matches last season. That shouldn’t happen next season. I’m not saying Villa are Arsenal’s boogey team, but Arsenal really should teach them a lesson next season. Many people blame Arsenal’s failure to win the league for losing six points to Villa.

That said, other than Villa, it’s important for Arsenal to avoid any losses, especially against a single opponent both at home and away.

