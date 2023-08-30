The three things Arsenal could do to fill the void left by Granit Xhaka

One thing is evident after the first three games of the season: Arsenal’s midfield has not been as effective as many expected.

Granit Xhaka’s contributions are sorely missed…

New signing Kai Havertz, who was intended to replace the (now) Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, has struggled in his job as the left-sided No. 8.

Arsenal’s midfielder is grappling with the gap left by Xhaka, but fortunately, Arteta has three options for filling the void in his midfield:

1. Use Declan Rice as a No. 8

Versus Man City in the Community Shield, Declan Rice was used as a No. 8, and he was decent. There’s been an idea he could comfortably play in that role. Arteta ought to try him out there, drop Havertz, and play Partey as the No. 6. That midfield trio could be the strongest he can deploy going forward.

2. Reintroduce Emile Smith-Rowe

Emile Smith-Rowe has had a brilliant summer. He impressed in the Euro U-21 and showed sparks of brilliance in the pre-season. He could have something to offer. Better try him and rate if he is back at his best rather than continue to use Kai Havertz, who still has a lot to adapt to in order to find his footing at the Emirates.

3. Rethink the system

Arsenal using two midfield pivots (Declan Rice and Thomas Partey) and one (Martin Odegaard) at number 10 couldn’t be a bad idea. Xhaka had his own way of playing the No. 8 role alongside Odegaard. If there’s no one else other than Havertz seen fit to play the left No. 8 role, it may not be criminal to use two holding midfielders.

Darren N

