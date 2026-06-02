The three top signings that Mikel Arteta wants at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is set to be backed in the transfer market as he prepares Arsenal to compete for more silverware next season.

After winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final for the first time in two decades, the Gunners believe they are ready to take the next step. The club’s hierarchy is determined to maintain that momentum and ensure the squad remains capable of competing at the highest level.

Arsenal’s players are eager to build on this season’s success, and the board is equally committed to strengthening the team where necessary. Preparations for the new campaign are already underway as the club looks to reinforce key areas of the squad.

Arteta identifies transfer targets

As he plans for the new season, Arteta has reportedly identified three players he would like to add to his squad. According to Fichajes, the Arsenal manager has asked the club to pursue Bradley Barcola, Dani Olmo and Tino Livramento this summer.

The trio are regarded as talented players with experience at the highest level, and each would offer different qualities that could enhance Arsenal’s options across several positions.

Barcola currently plays for PSG and, despite his talent, is not always a guaranteed starter, which could open the door to a potential move. Olmo remains an important player for Barcelona, while Livramento has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising full-backs at Newcastle United.

Arsenal seek further improvement

The report claims that Arteta sees all three players as ideal additions and believes they would significantly strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal’s recruitment team will now assess the feasibility of any potential deals, with factors such as transfer fees, player availability and competition from other clubs likely to influence their plans.

The Gunners have made notable progress under Arteta and remain determined to build on their recent achievements. Strengthening the squad is viewed as an important part of maintaining their competitiveness across multiple competitions.

With expectations continuing to rise at the Emirates, Arsenal are expected to be active in the market as they seek to provide Arteta with the resources required to challenge for major honours once again next season.

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