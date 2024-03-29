The tide is turning in Manchester as City await the Arsenal storm

Turn the tide by Vuyo Mataka

Can Arsenal rise to the occasion?

A storm is brewing in Manchester as the anticipation grows. As the premier league returns from a brief hiatus, there is one fixture that has everyone’s attention. As the season is nearing the end, pressure mounts on all the teams. The margin for error shrinks and every fixture becoming more significant as the season goes on. It has been a long season with many ups and downs, but at this moment Arsenal is at the top of the summit. A point separating Arsenal from City, there is not much separating the top 3. This upcoming fixture could be an opportunity to have a statement win and create separation at the top.

Both teams are coming in with good form. Arsenal are flying in the league and City doing well in the league, the clash on Sunday will be a spectacle for all to enjoy. Injuries are the main concern for both teams. With the likes of Walker, Stones and De Bruyne being injury doubts, the will look like a weakened team. The same could be said for Arsenal, with Martinelli, Gabriel and Saka being out for Arsenal. However, with the return of Partey and Timber, it could be the boost we need for the game.

It will be a pivotal game for both teams. For Arsenal it’s more of a psychological victory, knowing they can beat City away from home will fill the team full of confidence for their march to the title. It’s an achievement for Arteta as well, having the double over his Pep, he will no longer be seen as the apprentice.

It is a major fixture but the season is long. Even with the win it does not guarantee, upsets can happen especially with so much is on the line. Every game matters, hopefully, the drought for the league can end this season.

Vuyo Mataka

