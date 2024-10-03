The last time Arsenal played Southampton they helped derail our title hopes

The last time Arsenal played Southampton they slipped up in their title race pursuit

Arsenal will take on Southampton on Saturday at home in the Premier League in their hopes of pipping Liverpool at the top of the Premiership.

The previous time The Gunners welcomed the Saints to the Emirates they nailed a dent into the coffin of Arsenal’s title ambitions when we were sitting nicely at the top of the table.

On April 21st 2023 with The Saints were fighting to remain in the Premier League. Whilst staring down at the looming threat of relegation they stunned the 60,000 seated audience in North London.

After an unpredictable 12 minutes Arsenal were on their hands and knees after having conceded two goals inside that time. Aaron Ramsdale was partly to blame for the first when he failed to make a short pass from the penalty area which landed at the feet of Charlie Alcarez, who slammed his effort into the back of the sorry looking Arsenal net. Next up The Gunners were beaten by their old mboy Theo Walcott who sliced in the second after running away from Gabriel to cause even greater concern!

However six minutes later Arsenal finally woke up and smelt the coffee when Martinelli volleyed his attempt over the line to half the deficit.

On the 66th minute Caleta-Car restored the Hampshire’s side two goal advantage with a header dropping in at the near post.

The Gunners were truly being tested now, they thought a win was on the table before kickoff but now they were hoping for at least a point.

In the final 24 minutes of time remaining The Gunners honed in on their firepower, and leaving it late- they certainly did!

Martin Odegaard put Arsenal back within contention of a point in the 88th minute scoring a belter of a goal from outside the box.

Moments later Bukayo Saka rescued a draw from close range with the final score reading Arsenal 3-3 Southampton.

Despite the two points being lost, Mikel Arteta declared how hungry Arsenal still were in their title hunt and what it meant to him:”They want it so much, I cannot love them more it’s such a joy to be a part of this club.”

Arteta’s army eventually slipped up on their title bid in the final few games of the 2022/23 season finishing second to winners for the third consecutive campaign Manchester City.

Meanwhile then Ruben Selles’s Southampton endured relegation from the Premiership, witnessing their 11 year run in the top-flight of English football cease!

Liam Harding

