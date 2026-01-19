The time has come for Declan Rice to show he is a true leader

At the start of the season, Arsenal reviewed its leadership structure and conducted an internal poll to determine whether to retain Martin Odegaard as captain or replace the midfielder with another player. This discussion highlighted the club’s focus on leadership standards and its commitment to ensuring that the captaincy continues to serve the team’s ambitions.

At the time, the main candidate to replace Odegaard was Declan Rice, who had already demonstrated leadership qualities during matches even without wearing the armband. His influence on the pitch was clear, and his presence often guided the team through difficult periods of play. Arsenal’s management recognised these qualities as valuable assets within a squad aiming for consistent success.

The Arsenal players voted to retain Odegaard as their captain, but the fact that a poll was even required shows the influence that Rice has within the dressing room.

Declan Rice’s role within the squad

The former West Ham man remains the most expensive signing Arsenal has ever made, and the club is keen to ensure that he fulfils expectations at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s side has worked diligently to support Rice and help him maintain high performance levels, and the midfielder appears comfortable and content with his responsibilities within the group.

Rice’s ability to lead the team in any match is widely admired, particularly his calm approach and command in key moments. Arsenal has benefited from being led jointly by him and Odegaard during games, creating a balance of creativity and authority.

Leadership under pressure

With pressure mounting, Arsenal needs its leaders to step forward, and Rice’s moment to shine has arrived. In recent weeks, he has shown frustration during matches, yet the team now requires his composure more than ever. If he allows emotions to take over, it could hurt the wider squad.

Rice must therefore lead by example, maintaining focus and discipline during this challenging period. By doing so, he can reaffirm his importance to the team and demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the most influential players at the club.