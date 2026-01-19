The time has come for Declan Rice to show he is a true leader

At the start of the season, Arsenal reviewed its leadership structure and conducted an internal poll to determine whether to retain Martin Odegaard as captain or replace the midfielder with another player. This discussion highlighted the club’s focus on leadership standards and its commitment to ensuring that the captaincy continues to serve the team’s ambitions.
At the time, the main candidate to replace Odegaard was Declan Rice, who had already demonstrated leadership qualities during matches even without wearing the armband. His influence on the pitch was clear, and his presence often guided the team through difficult periods of play. Arsenal’s management recognised these qualities as valuable assets within a squad aiming for consistent success.
The Arsenal players voted to retain Odegaard as their captain, but the fact that a poll was even required shows the influence that Rice has within the dressing room.
Declan Rice’s role within the squad
The former West Ham man remains the most expensive signing Arsenal has ever made, and the club is keen to ensure that he fulfils expectations at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s side has worked diligently to support Rice and help him maintain high performance levels, and the midfielder appears comfortable and content with his responsibilities within the group.
Rice’s ability to lead the team in any match is widely admired, particularly his calm approach and command in key moments. Arsenal has benefited from being led jointly by him and Odegaard during games, creating a balance of creativity and authority.
Leadership under pressure
With pressure mounting, Arsenal needs its leaders to step forward, and Rice’s moment to shine has arrived. In recent weeks, he has shown frustration during matches, yet the team now requires his composure more than ever. If he allows emotions to take over, it could hurt the wider squad.
Rice must therefore lead by example, maintaining focus and discipline during this challenging period. By doing so, he can reaffirm his importance to the team and demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the most influential players at the club.
A new Captain is not a bad idea. Declan Rice would fit in perfectly and I believe it’s time Arteta gave him that chance.
I don’t think Rice will be voted as an Arsenal captain as long as Odegaard and Saka are still around
Whenever Odegaard leaves the pitch, Saka takes the armband even though Rice is still in the field
As @gotanidea correctly pointed out. Declan is not even behind the captain in the leadership group. He is behind Martin,Bukayo and even Gabriel Jesus. meaning, if for some reason Martin is no longer our captain, there are a couple of other players who will take over ahead of him.
Do you not mean Gabriel Maghaeles?
It’s not just Declan, but all of them in the leadership group- Odegaard, Saka, Big Gabi, Jesus, Rice and Merino.
For what it’s worth, I’m grateful to the club for signing players who have demonstrated leadership for their previous clubs. Norgaard,Gyokeres and Eze were all key figures for their previous teams.
This group has plenty of leaders and don’t have to look to a single player for direction or inspiration. They are not the young inexperienced players from three years ago.
His leadership is vital in the middle of the park. Good observation in the article, he has lost a bit of composure lately. Players definitely look to him.
Seniority wise there are a number of players ahead of Rice, but IMO he is the most worthy of being our captain.
I think Declan has been showing this since we bought him for half price!!
And it wasn’t even on a January sale Ken!!
His value to us is worth x3 times that as you don’t even replace him with anyone even close.
Leadership and captaincy are not necessarily the same thing. You can be a leader without wearing the armband. What is important is for every player to perform his role accordingly. This is a team sport and every player is like a cog in the wheel. Thus, we should not be unduly concerned about who becomes captain. As long as every one is performing their roles accordingly, it doesn’t matter who is the captain.
For me, I would have either Gabriel or Rice as the Captain.
Derek, Gabriel would make a great captain, if it were not for his very poor English.
Jax,
Seeing and hearing him after he signed his new contract, he seems to have got the hang of the English language very well.
Derek, really? I’m surprised. He must have made a big effort. That makes him captain materrial then.
The usual bunch of narrow minded individuals are back stating their view that Rice should be captain without given any clear rationale and deviating from some important considerations raised in the article. The article clearly makes a point that Rice needs to show leadership qualities including maintaining his composure in the face of the challenges that are bound to come Arsenal’s way. The suggestion is that openly expressing frustration on a regular basis is not necessarily in the best interest of the team. Discipline and composure are often required to be an effective leader.
However, the nuanced perspective of the article is completely lost and we have the usual muppets simplistically stating: Rice should be captain; or this other person should be captain. Just because they are big and shout more.
I’d take a big shouty one over a skinny liitle guy any day.
…but the team members made their choice.
Jax
That skinny little is the best captain for Arsenal. He leads by example and is humble and is composed. This is unlike Rice who thinks he is the star, colliding with everyone including the assistant coach
Freddie, yep, the squad have made their choice, so you can’t really argue with that, although the article seems to support Rice if he can control his emotions.
David,
Why am I not surprised that you once again resort to you’re usual name calling, when disagreeing with something. Very juvenile. 🤦♂️
😂😂😂😂
For me, Odegaard is the right captain. And if someone else has to take it, then it’s either Big Gabby, or Saliba or Saka
Many Arsenal fans are calling for Rice to be given the armband because he is talkative. For me,that’s a big NO. You can’t have a captain who wants to collide with everyone, including the assistant coach. That is stupidity. Remember how he angered Arsenal fans when he said he would like to be captain if something were to happen to Odegaard. That is lust which we don’t need
I wouldn’t mind if the captaincy gets taken away from MO.
Not that I think he’s not a good leader, just think he needs to focus on his own game for a bit to get back to his best. Being an attacking midfielder, you have to be switched on all the time, thinking in overdrive. With that said, I don’t think having the added responsibility of captaincy helps, he needs to free his mind from that.
From what I see, when MO is playing well, the whole team just clicks, and we need that back.
For me to vote Rice for captaincy is a big no,
He is always showing frustrations, we saw it in the last match against Chelsea when he confronted the assistant coach.
But Odegard has won respect from everyone including Arteta and the whole coaching team
It’s 6 and two 3’s tbh
Rice would be perfectly good as would others mentioned above as he is a passionate and a highly respected player.
If the players are happy to maintain Odegaard as captain then we can discuss the merits of both he and Rice until the cows come home. IMO there is nothing about Odegaard’s captaincy that concerns me in the slightest and what is the point of rocking the boat. What I would disagree about is Saka taking the armband. Can’t put my finger on why but I think others are more suited to the job from what I’ve seen
Excellent piece on the BBC by Phil McNulty “ARSENAL WILL NEVER FORGIVE THEMSELVES IF THEY DON’T WIN TITLE NOW.”
After the chasing pack faltered over the weekends.
Yes Ambachew, I’ve just read it on your recommendation. Sums up the situation perfectly 👍
Me too, i think Saka should stay very far away from the captaincy armband.