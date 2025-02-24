The time has come for Mikel Arteta to speak to Lewis-Skelly about his discipline

Myles Lewis-Skelly is proving to be one of the finest talents Arsenal has ever produced, with his bravery and determination marking him as a player destined for the top of the game.
The Gunners have been grateful to have him in their squad, particularly given the struggles of their other three left-backs, who have not been in the best shape. His presence has provided much-needed depth, and his willingness to take on challenges makes him a valuable asset.
Lewis-Skelly possesses a certain level of mastery in football’s darker arts and is not afraid to use them when necessary. However, this aggressive edge has led to increasing controversy, as he frequently finds himself in the headlines following matches. While fans admire his passion and commitment, his tendency to get involved in on-field issues is becoming a problem.
Arsenal already have a reputation for losing their discipline in key moments, with red cards proving costly throughout the season. The team’s struggles with maintaining composure in high-pressure situations have only added to their problems, and Lewis-Skelly’s issues are contributing to this ongoing concern.
The club must take action to address the problem, starting with individual discussions about discipline. Mikel Arteta needs to step in and have a serious conversation with Lewis-Skelly, as his current trajectory is not sustainable. His red cards are putting the team at a disadvantage, and if this continues, it could have significant consequences for both his development and Arsenal’s overall performance.
For Lewis-Skelly to enjoy a long and successful career at the highest level, discipline will be key. He must recognise the importance of controlling his emotions and making better decisions on the pitch. While his aggressive style can be an asset, he must learn to channel it effectively to avoid harming his team’s chances. If he can strike the right balance, he has all the tools to become a top player for Arsenal in the years to come.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Give Lewis-Skelly a break. The kid is a natural midfielder who has courageously taken on the new role of fullback to help the squad. He will make mistakes.
Team discipline for sure is a big problem. Case in point, alarming number of red cards….Likely to be the by-product of poor training and preparations for games.
Need to pin the blame on the manager.
the kid has done NOTHING wrong
for the first red, he committed a professional foul to stop a counterattack, a foul which gets committed by non-Arsenal players at least once in every game played in the land, and which always warrants a YELLOW CARD at most – that red was an injustice AGAINST Myles
this latest one was tricky too…he was left exposed, got put in a tough spot and then GOT ELBOWED IN THE HEAD as he was challenging for the ball…VAR didn’t even bother looking at that, again they were only interested in sending an Arsenal player off
***the refs are getting revenge against Arteta for his ‘desgracia’ comment last year, that’s the reality***
MLS has been the unlucky victim
Those red cards are due to Ref bias, they can not stand strutiny. The other card was cleared, you continue holding it against him. The latest red card shows that he was fouled before he was dispossessed, he was at the centre line and was not the last defender, denying a goal scoring opportunity also looks at the distance from goal. All what is happening is deliberate targeting of the young Arsenal defender. Arsensl needs to appeal the red card, period.
Also note that the Refs are no longer protecting Arsenal players from rough tackles from opponents hence the high injury list on their side. In most cases they just ignore these tackles or just blow the whistle and no further action is taken. The same player can commit numerous fouls without a card coming out, while Arsenal players get a booking for the slightest challenges. This is what is called “dark arts” by the PGMOL.
At the same time just look at Liverpool, they commit numerous fouls on the pitch and never seem to be cautioned for their actions especially Diaz who is very aggressive but never gets cautioned. It’s not down to luck but it’s deliberate.
Pretending that everything is fine is being naive. PGMOL is conflicted. All clubs are not being treated the same. Without the Ref machinations the league table will look very different.
Just get any other Arsenal game and look at fouls committed against their team, how many were let go, how many were charged and after how many fouls were cards brought out versus what Arsenal players were getting after committing similar offences. Get the statistics. You will be surprised.