The time has come for Mikel Arteta to speak to Lewis-Skelly about his discipline

Myles Lewis-Skelly is proving to be one of the finest talents Arsenal has ever produced, with his bravery and determination marking him as a player destined for the top of the game.

The Gunners have been grateful to have him in their squad, particularly given the struggles of their other three left-backs, who have not been in the best shape. His presence has provided much-needed depth, and his willingness to take on challenges makes him a valuable asset.

Lewis-Skelly possesses a certain level of mastery in football’s darker arts and is not afraid to use them when necessary. However, this aggressive edge has led to increasing controversy, as he frequently finds himself in the headlines following matches. While fans admire his passion and commitment, his tendency to get involved in on-field issues is becoming a problem.

Arsenal already have a reputation for losing their discipline in key moments, with red cards proving costly throughout the season. The team’s struggles with maintaining composure in high-pressure situations have only added to their problems, and Lewis-Skelly’s issues are contributing to this ongoing concern.

The club must take action to address the problem, starting with individual discussions about discipline. Mikel Arteta needs to step in and have a serious conversation with Lewis-Skelly, as his current trajectory is not sustainable. His red cards are putting the team at a disadvantage, and if this continues, it could have significant consequences for both his development and Arsenal’s overall performance.

For Lewis-Skelly to enjoy a long and successful career at the highest level, discipline will be key. He must recognise the importance of controlling his emotions and making better decisions on the pitch. While his aggressive style can be an asset, he must learn to channel it effectively to avoid harming his team’s chances. If he can strike the right balance, he has all the tools to become a top player for Arsenal in the years to come.