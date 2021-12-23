The Top 5 Worst Signings in Arsenal’s History

Top 5 Worst Signings in Club History

Arsenal is a club filled with history and legendary players. However, not all players look back at their time in London with a smile on their faces.

In 2018, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came to Arsenal in one of the most expensive transfers in club history. Now, the Gabonese has been suspended from matches and lost his captaincy. Aubameyang’s contract extension can’t yet be named among the club’s worst signings ever. To make his way into that list, he faces quite some competition.

Arsenal’s Worst Signings Ever

Through the years, we’ve learnt that signing players often can be a game of chance. Just like in online casino games, which can be found at Videoslots, there is a possibility of winning, but no way to ensure it. However, with good analysis before heading into a game or signing a player, you have a better chance of achieving a successful result. But sometimes, it just doesn’t work out.

Gervinho

Gervinho is the perfect example. The Ivorian joined Arsenal in 2011 after two successful seasons in Lille. Arsène Wenger had high hopes for the promising forward who cost around €10.8 million. However, he turned out to be the wrong man for the job to replace Samir Nasri.

In 46 Premier League appearances, Gervinho scored 9 goals. This was, of course, way below expectations. Gervinho left Arsenal for Roma in 2013.

Francis Jeffers

In 2001, Francis Jeffers came to London after leaving the blue side of Liverpool. The striker did not live up to expectations, and his nickname “Fox in the box” was not heard too frequently at Highbury.

Jeffers only scored eight goals in his Arsenal career. These stats became even less flattering when Wenger revealed they chose between Jeffers and Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman won the Premier League with Manchester United, and Jeffers was sold to Charlton.

Alberto Mendez

In 1997, Nicolas Anelka, Emmanuel Petit, Marc Overmars and Alberto Mendez joined Arsenal. Three of the names made huge impacts for the Gunners and earned the love of the fans. Mendez, on the other hand, went in another direction. Eleven appearances and one goal later, the German midfielder was shipped off.

Lucas Pérez

In his last season for Deportivo La Coruña, Lucas Pérez scored 17 goals in the league, helping the team escape relegation. The performances attracted the interest of Arsenal, who had little success upfront in the pitch.

However, Pérez was not able to solve the problems. After only one goal in eleven performances, the Spanish forward was loaned back to Deportivo, and then sold to West Ham.

Mesut Özil

To finish this list, we must mention Mesut Özil. After three years in Real Madrid, Özil made a record-breaking move to Gunners with less than an hour left of the summer transfer window in 2013.

Özil was not an instant flop when he came to London. The German stood for some stunning performances, which led to a contract extension. This is where things went completely wrong.

In the season of 2020/21, Özil was dropped from the Premier League squad. This despite him being the best paid player in the team, with a weekly salary of €350,000.

Which Name Should be Added to the List?

The players above are just a few of the worst signings in club history. Here are some more players getting nightmares when looking back at their time with the Gunners: