The Top Five Arsenal Strikers of All Time  

Arsenal has a long history of producing fantastic goal-scorers. The team has been home to some of the best strikers in Premier League history. From Ian Wright’s fiery passion to Thierry Henry’s unbelievable skills, Arsenal fans have been spoiled.

Dennis Bergkamp’s magic and Robin van Persie’s powerful shots are just a few more names that come to mind. These players, and many others, have made Arsenal a team known for exciting, attacking football. Their strikers have been key to countless victories and unforgettable moments.

Here are the best Arsenal strikers in history:

1. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is arguably one of the best strikers ever and undoubtedly Arsenal’s greatest scorer. His combination of pace, skill, and finishing ability made him a nightmare for defenders. He scored 30 goals in the 2003-2004 season in the Premier League alone.

Henry was the focal point of Arsenal’s famous Invincible team. The team went unbeaten in the entire Premier League season in 2003-2004. His 30 goals that season were crucial in propelling the team to the top of the table.

Apart from scoring, Henry was a creative force, with his assists and linking up play seamlessly with his teammates. He extended his abilities beyond that single season and became the record-breaking goal scorer and Arsenal’s all-time top scorer.

Henry’s ability to find the net consistently earned him multiple Premier League Golden Boots for his reputation. His goals against Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea were legendary and often decided matches.

2. Ian Wright

Ian Wright was a fan favorite known for his passionate play, energy, and goal-scoring ability. He was Arsenal’s all-time top scorer throughout his Arsenal career before Henry broke his record. His powerful shots and aerial prowess made him a formidable striker.

Wright was part of the Arsenal team that bagged the League and FA Cup double in 1992-1993. He was a key player in Arsenal’s League Cup and FA Cup success in the season. His goals were instrumental in securing these trophies and turning things around for the club.

One of the most iconic moments of Wright’s career was his hat-trick in the 1993 FA Cup final against Sheffield Wednesday. To celebrate, he slid on his knees before the Arsenal fans. That’s one moment stuck in the minds of Arsenal fans.

3. Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie, nicknamed the Dutch Master, was a complete striker with a lethal shot, excellent technique, and impressive aerial ability. His transformation under Arsene Wenger from a raw talent to a world-class finisher was remarkable.

Van Persie rose in the 2011-2012 season when he scored an incredible 30 goals and earned the Premier League Golden Boot. His performances that season showcased his all-round ability to score goals for the team and create chances for his teammates.

Persie won numerous headers and put them in his goal basket. As Arsenal captain, Van Persie demonstrated leadership qualities and inspired other team members with his work ethic and determination. His ability to score consistently made him a vital player for the Gunners.

4. Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp was a footballing artist possessing exquisite technique, vision, and a calm demeanor, earning him the nickname The Iceman. His ability to create and score goals effortlessly made him one of the most admired players of his generation.

Bergkamp was a vital team player for Arsenal when it won the double in 1998 and 2002. He has this unforgettable iconic goal against Newcastle that every Arsenal fan remembers. His creativity, passing, and finishing were instrumental in these successes.

The player created numerous chances for teammates to score as well. Beyond his goal-scoring ability, Bergkamp’s intelligence and understanding of the game elevated Arsenal’s overall play. His most iconic moment was undoubtedly the unforgettable volley against Newcastle United.

His goal in that match is said to be one of the greatest in Premier League’s history. This goal epitomized Bergkamp’s exceptional talent and ability to produce moments of pure magic.

5. Ted Drake

Ted Drake was an English player for Arsenal in the 1930s. Many considered him fearless and charismatic, racking up goals fast. The player scored 139 goals in 184 appearances for Arsenal.

The player joined Arsenal in 1934, establishing himself as a fast and unwavering player racking up 44 goals in that year. He scored three hat-tricks and four four-goal hauls in 1935.

Conclusion

Arsenal has a rich history of world-class strikers. Players like Thierry Henry, Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp, and Robin van Persie have written their names in the club’s folklore. Their goals, skills, and leadership have brought joy to countless fans. Who do you think is the most fantastic Arsenal striker of all time? Could Kai Havertz work out to be our next big striker?