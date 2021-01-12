The Top Ten Greatest Arsenal Women Players

If you were looking to put together your Arsenal all-star team for the women’s game, who would you choose?

Take a look at our selection of Arsenal Women.

The 10 greatest of all time

Some of the luckiest names in football have donned the Gunners’ shirt. It is a club steeped in history and acclaim, whether it is the men’s or women’s team. But the likes of Henri, Bergkamp and Vieira get all the plaudits and it is time for the women to get some airtime. Here is our list of 10 of the greatest female players to slip on the shirt.

Emma Byrne

While Byrne might seem like an obvious choice, she is genuinely a legend of women’s football. The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper is responsible for adding that certainty and strength at the back that allows the expressiveness further up the field.

Joining Arsenal in 2000, she was instrumental in the Gunners journey to a domestic treble. She also made a number of vital saves in the tie that helped with Arsenal’s success in the Women’s Champion League in 2007.

Alex Scott

As one of the better known names in women’s football, Scott earned her acclaim playing at the highest level for the club. She was central to the club winning the League and FA cup double in 2005-6 and offered a significant contribution to the Quadruple winning super season in 2006-7. Indeed, she netted the only goal in the Champions League final.

Such was her importance to the club that in her third spell with the Gunners, Alex Scott was named captain. She played her last game in an Arsenal shirt in 2018.

Faye White

For those who know the women’s game inside out will know that one of the most respected figures in the games is Faye White. Like Tony Adams in the man’s game, White was the commanding presence in defence and natural leader on the pitch. She was an obvious choice to go on to captain England. She led the Lionesses at Euro 2005 and 2009 and the World Cups of 2007 and 2011.

Leah Williamson

A newbie in amongst this list of legends but still worthy of consideration in an all-star Arsenal women’s team. As the most recent member of the squad, she is a real star of the Gunner’ team. She was destined to be a great from an early age, as she joined the Centre of Excellence at the age of 9 in 2006.

Williamson was part of the team that won the 2014 FA Cup final, at the age of 17 and was named PFA young player of the year in 2014-2015.

Casey Stone

Casey Stone went on to be the manager of Manchester United and this tells you something of her intelligence in the game and her leadership skills. On the pitch she was combative and a tough tackle. She held the line of defence with the heart of a warrior.

Stone was part of the squad that won the 2000-01 and 2001-02 Premier League titles, as well as winning the FA Cup.

Jordan Nobbs

Again, a relative newbie to this list of legends but she has already proven her worth. She was an essential player in the inaugural WSL season at Arsenal when they won the title. She played 12 of the 14 games and scored in the final when the Gunners beat Bristol Academy.

Kim Little

Little has been a captain at the club and has two spells with the team. She scored her first goal for the gunners at the age of 17 against Chelsea. She has always been that member of the team capable of popping up with a crucial game at exactly the time it is needed.

Kim Little was fairly awarded the first women’s PFA of the year award in 2012 – 13.

Fara Williams

Williams is a legend for the Lionesses and earned her place as a legend for Arsenal too. She is indeed the most capped England player, with over 172 appearances and 40 goals. She is a specialist of the set-piece and is a constant threat to any opposition in front of the goal.

Rachel Yankey

Now we are in the realms of true legends. Rachel Yankey was the first professional female footballer in English. She was part of an Arsenal team that went on to win eight titles, nine FA cups and 4 Premier League cups – not to mention a Champions League title.

Yankey’s skill and trickery with the ball made her a stand out player and she truly deserves her place in this all-star Arsenal team.

Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith is Arsenal Women. No list of legends would be accurate without her taking her rightful place. She was the greatest ever female player in the Women’s Super League – and it is not even close.

She is also England’s record goalscorer with 46 goals. Arsenal were glad to have her in her squad over three spells.

