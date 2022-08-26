The tragic career of Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Opinion)

Arsenal has been blessed with some magnificent players throughout its Premier League history: the majestic touch of Dennis Bergkamp; the mercurial talent of Nicolas Anelka; the unplayable physicality of Thierry Henry; the box to box force of Patrick Vieira; the leadership of Tony Adams; the bite of Ian Wright, and so on and so on. So many names that have graced the pitches of Highbury and The Emirates.
But for every legend to evolve within a team there must be a squad of players there to support and facilitate their development. For every Vieira there must be a Petit. For each Pires there must be a Parlour. Those players who fill in the gaps, not just making up the numbers, but doing the jobs that must be done in order for a team to succeed. That is what this post is all about.
One such player finds himself on the brink of leaving the club imminently. A player who managed to reach such highs that he was able to force his way into the National Team, and reach such lows that he was unable to get a game in any position for most of his last loan deal. A 24 year old who appears to be letting his career just fizzle out and disappear before our eyes. Not quite to the extent of Dele Alli, but still…
Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The man who can play most positions but get a game in none of them. Who can look so calm and composed on the ball when he does play, but also appear to put in such little effort. A man who bet his whole career on being a midfielder rather than just accepting the opportunity to play wherever he was needed. Perhaps he didn’t want to end up like James Milner, being a jack of all trades, master of none. But Milner has won the league with 2 different teams, is a Champions League winner, and is still getting picked for Liverpool at the age of 36.
I’m not suggesting AMN is as good as or even a similar style of player to Milner, but he is a terrific athlete like JM and a fine player technically, so we are left to assume that it is his personality that is holding him back. I really like him as a player but find him frustrating as a person. A bit of humility and sacrifice could have lead to a similar career path as Milner. He could’ve governed our midfield for a decade and possibly even have done so for the English National team. But alas we seem set to rue what might have been, and he will be leaving the club in the next week.
To have such potential, such ability, and to have seemingly risked it all because he didn’t want to play at right-back. …
Ben Dungate
The kid need to get it in his head that right back is where he should earn and wet his bread.
At a tender age he was such a difficult player for opposing players to go by.
Some games he just looked unbeatable in 1v1s, even against a monster like traore. He is capable of completely shutting down a danger man
Grimandi was that sort of unsung hero who filled a lot of gaps in wenger’s early successes. I think it takes a certain mentality, and I don’t think AMN has that. It seems like he wants to be seen as a main player, even if he needs to step down to achieve that status. I don’t really fault him for that.
Ben, I didn’t know you knew him personally, funding him frustrating as a person.
However, I do agree that we are losing a player who could have been so much more as a player for our club.
He should have accepted the role that the manager wanted him for and made it his own.
I’m really sad that, if he does leave, we will regret it, but not as much as he will by leaving The Arsenal.
@Ken, when he came back from his loan at West- Bromwich ,MA and AMN had a clear the air discussion in which he agreed to play any position, he’d be asked to play.MA even said that he started with a clean slate.i don’t know what happened because he went out on loan again.
He has denied the assumption that he didn’t want to play as an RB. I have never seen any top EPL winger able to get past him
He is pacey and very good at defending. But I guess his first touch and tactical understanding are just too inconsistent, similar to Pepe
Unfortunately, he couldn’t impress in Serie A as well. I hope he’ll still get the chance to play for Arsenal
A very solid article, as well as assessment of AMN. Too many times fans are quick to throw out the”he’s not good enough” label to a player. This usually happens when they’re compared to other players in the team, instead of actually looking at the player himself…
I never fully understood the situation surrounding AMN. Fans constantly accused him of lack of concentration, yet he always put in a good shit, in whatever position he played. He was MOTM when he played in midfield last season, then was shipped out to Roma to rot on the bench there, when he could have been kept to help us get over the line. Go figure…
All the best to the lad, wherever he lands.
He certainly could have done with better toilet training!!!!?otherwise appreciate n agreement but some players believe they are more than their skill level allows .. suspect he was one of them …
At the time he went to Roma they were looking average. He was better than the one who was ahead of him but he was off form so got benched. He did well here last season as a CM and there were one or two matches where he and Lokonga balled for us. I want us to keep him because he will be a good backup and can start some matches whether at CM or fullback depending on our game plan.
Most of the ex players have suffered from the fans hand that I can’t begin to understand their crime.
If it was just a normal criticism, it would have been understandable but no, it’s actually more than that.
From xhaka, to elneny, nketia, Ozil, Auba, laca, and the list goes on.
I am not saying some of them are Saint but they have been criticized a lot that you wouldn’t know the crime they committed.
Some of them have been redeemed while some are still facing it till now.
From toxic to a cultist, and the ones who act professional are called deadwood.
@Kaay
REALTALK…
Spot on!🎯👏
That’s the thing I dislike on JA.this tribal/gangs…. mentality.if you’re not with us then you’re against us or if a player is no longer needed by MA,he has suddenly become a legitimate target for abuse, personal insults….with comments such as why is he still here?why is he not taking a pay cut?why is he not moving abroad? despite most of them having families,young kids at school…pure hypocrisy from some fans, expecting us to believe that in a similar situation, they’d uproot their families,forfeit millions that they are legally entitled.
Day a reader compared him to Kante remains my favourite moment writing for this site
I admit to not being an expert, but to me, he has alway looked like a huge talent, but lacking the last 5-10% of desire and commitment, which is needed to play for a top club.
I think it is best for both him and Arsenal to part ways, and I wish him the best.
“Tragic career” isn’t it a bit dramatic??