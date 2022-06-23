The Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss what Raphinha can bring to Arsenal

The Transfer Show – Would Raphinha be a good fit for Arteta’s project?

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Raphinha from Leeds. Reputable sources have reported about Arsenal’s bid for the Brazilian in recent days. How would he fit in at Arsenal and what would he offer Mikel Arteta?

It’s clear we’re in the market for another wide forward as we look to give Saka some much needed rest and competition, as well as to compete with the likes of Smith Rowe and Martinelli.

Would he be a good signing for the club?

