The Transfer Show discusses how Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would fit at Arsenal

The Transfer Show with Alfie and Rob

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. Sources have reported that Arsenal are interested in the Serbian and have made a bid worth £47 million. How would he fit in at Arsenal and what would he offer Mikel Arteta?

His ball progression and shot creation skills would certainly be useful in our squad and he could fill the left 8 role currently filled by Granit Xhaka.

However, his age would make this an atypical signing under Arsenal’s new recruitment strategy.

Would he be a good signing for the club?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your mind…

