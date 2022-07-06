The Transfer Show discusses how Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would fit at Arsenal

The Transfer Show with Alfie and Rob
On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. Sources have reported that Arsenal are interested in the Serbian and have made a bid worth £47 million. How would he fit in at Arsenal and what would he offer Mikel Arteta?
His ball progression and shot creation skills would certainly be useful in our squad and he could fill the left 8 role currently filled by Granit Xhaka.
However, his age would make this an atypical signing under Arsenal’s new recruitment strategy.
Would he be a good signing for the club?
Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your mind…
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why not pin our tent with a premier league proven player in Youri, than a player that may need time to adapt, Youri have just a year left in his contract, yes he is a slow player and with Xhaka in the midfield means our team may not be renowned as a fast paced playing team, but then he is an incredible player, better still we can look at set piece specialist…..the Southampton midfielder (have forgotten his name)
Oh yes! He fits the bill ( Talk,strong and skillful.) He scores goals and he is difficult to go past. In fact I dare say that he has been the unwavering pillar of Lazio in serie A.
He is not prone to being red carded and has the ambition t come to Arsenal.
LET’S SNAP HIM before Man Utd bulldozers come in.
This news is too good to be true. I can’t believe that Arsenal bid for SMS. This guy is a bonus to any team.
Well, let’s cross our hands and wait
I will prefer him to Tielemans. There is talk that he’s not young. He’s still 27. We actually need experienced heads to lead the young ones by example. He will not only be respected in the dressing room, but will bring with him incredible consistency, the likes of which we currently struggle to get from our youth players. I haven’t even mentioned the goals and assist numbers.
No to Tielemans
Yes to Milinkovic
I think Tielemans would replace Xhaka and SMS would replace Partey if anything.
Let’s see how things pan out.
My dream signing… if we sign this guy,am over the moon
SMS will be a good signing for us. With such a player we can win the league. Not only contesting for top four. Is a wise decision made by the sport Director. Let’s go for SMS. Even if we have to offload some of our players.