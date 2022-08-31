The Transfer Show Video – Four potential replacements after injuries to Partey and Elneny

The Transfer Show – with Alfie & Rob

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the news that Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey have sustained injuries and how Arsenal can address this in the remainder of the transfer window.

They look at four potential acquisitions, three of whom have been heavily linked with the club.

Who should the Gunners move for and what type of profile?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your own mind…

