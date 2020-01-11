Rumours of a Shkodran Mustafi transfer keep on coming.

Just a few hours ago I wrote an article that had conflicting reports regarding Shkodran Mustafi getting a transfer to Inter Milan.

To quickly recap, Arsenal apparently offered Mustafi to Inter, however that was quickly contradicted by another report stating that the Italian giants had no plans to sign the German defender.

So, that one bit the dust quite quickly but don’t be too down because it is now being reported that he could be on his way to Turkish outfit, Galatasaray.

Turkish media outlet Fotomac as cited by the Daily Star is claiming that the 27-year-old’s agent will be flying to Turkey to sit down with Galatasaray bosses to hammer out a deal.

Now, this does sound credible and remember, this does not originate from the British tabloid but from the Turkish media.

The reason it sounds credible is that Mustafi has got himself a new agent just in time for this transfer window. To me, that is quite telling. It means that he is desperate for a move away from the Emirates.

There is no future at Arsenal for Mustafi, he must know that and if he wants to play regular football then he has to get a move somehow.

It is not being reported if this will be a loan deal or a permanent move but either way, it is in the best interests for all concerned that the former German international departs North London for pastures new this month.