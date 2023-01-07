Arsenal News Arsenal Women

The tributes pour in for the Arsenal Women legend Jordan Nobbs (plus video)

After thirteen years at Arsenal Women, Jordan Nobbs has finally made the momentous decision to make a move to Aston Villa to give her more playing time on the pitch.

Nobbs has been incredibly loyal servant to the club, having played 242 competitive games for the Gunners, and scoring 75 goals, contributing to 3 WSL trophies and numerous cup wins on the way.

She is incredibly popular with het team-mates, most of whom have never known her to be anywhere but Arsenal and the tributes and plaudits have been pouring in from all and sundry.

First of all here is what the England and Arsenal captain Leah Williamson had to say….

 

This was followed by a wonderful tribute from the Arsenal and England superstar Beth Mead….

And of course, the outspoken midfielder Katie McCabe made her heartfelt feelings known as well.

There were just so many tributes from hundreds of people she has influenced over the years at Arsenal, but we will leave you with Jordan herself explaining why she made the incredible decision to leave the Gunners after all these years….

