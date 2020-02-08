The tricky issue of improved contracts and how much Gabriel Martinelli is worth now

Arsenal should be careful before agreeing to a significant pay rise for Gabriel Martinelli too soon.

Recent reports claim that Arsenal is set to triple Gabriel Martinelli’s wage from £10,000 per week to £30,000 per week because of interest in the Brazilian from other top sides.

Wage increase has been a tricky subject at Arsenal and there have been cases of giving too much to players who turn out to be complete flops.

Mesut Ozil is an example of a player who played his way into a better wage but failed to justify his new pay packet.

In the coming months, Arsenal will begin to renew the contracts of their current players. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will be asked to sign new deals.

They will no doubt be looking at Mesut Ozil for reference in their new pay packet. It might be that Aubameyang deserves to be the club’s highest-paid player because he is arguably their most important player now, but who else deserves a significant pay rise?

Arsenal has to avoid giving Gabriel Martinelli too much too soon. The Brazilian is just in his first season as an Arsenal player and has been impressive no doubt.

However, he needs to prove himself consistently for a while longer before a pay rise can be effected, else he might just be a case of giving him too much too soon.

Most of the Premier League’s big sides like to pay youngsters extremely high wages as soon as they break into their first team, Arsenal has to avoid this trap as they try to rebuild their team.

An article by Ime