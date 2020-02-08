The tricky issue of improved contracts and how much Gabriel Martinelli is worth now

Arsenal should be careful before agreeing to a significant pay rise for Gabriel Martinelli too soon.
Recent reports claim that Arsenal is set to triple Gabriel Martinelli’s wage from £10,000 per week to £30,000 per week because of interest in the Brazilian from other top sides.
Wage increase has been a tricky subject at Arsenal and there have been cases of giving too much to players who turn out to be complete flops.
Mesut Ozil is an example of a player who played his way into a better wage but failed to justify his new pay packet.
In the coming months, Arsenal will begin to renew the contracts of their current players. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will be asked to sign new deals.
They will no doubt be looking at Mesut Ozil for reference in their new pay packet. It might be that Aubameyang deserves to be the club’s highest-paid player because he is arguably their most important player now, but who else deserves a significant pay rise?
Arsenal has to avoid giving Gabriel Martinelli too much too soon. The Brazilian is just in his first season as an Arsenal player and has been impressive no doubt.
However, he needs to prove himself consistently for a while longer before a pay rise can be effected, else he might just be a case of giving him too much too soon.
Most of the Premier League’s big sides like to pay youngsters extremely high wages as soon as they break into their first team, Arsenal has to avoid this trap as they try to rebuild their team.
An article by Ime
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Martinelli £30,000 per week
Ozil £350,000 per week
😂😝😜😵😅👏👍
When Ozil outfoxed the club with that contract, he did have a very good reputation. His European and Arsenal stats were incredible. That’s aside his other accomplishments (5 times German player of the year, World Cup winner, etc). Unfortunately his performance seems to have nosedived after the contract.
My point is that, at the time of the contract, it did probably look like a reasonable deal, but now in hindsight, it doesn’t look too good. However, the management had to be cut some slack because no one would’ve predicted such dip in performance. Sanchez contract at United is probably the biggest “scam deal”.
I think its not just about what the player earns but also about the Gross contract cost to the club. You mean the club should pay Auba higher than Ozil in addition to the £60m+ we paid for his transfer fees?
My understanding is that a player who signs a contract as a FREE agent is likely to earn more than a player who signs with a huge transfer fee. As a free agent, instead of the selling club receiving that huge transfer fee, the player then request a portion of that “transfer fee” to be factored into his wages, which is what Ozil did. In the end, it’s still likely cheaper for the club (over the course of the contract) than if they had to pay a transfer fee plus wages. Ramsey contract at Juve (£400k per week) is a good example.
Impenia you are absolutely right and just think if Ozil preformed well and we sold him we would of been quids in
I think if a player is free of contract we should pay him a signing on fee and keep his salary low just so not to have his salary unsettle the rest of the team and supporters
If we don’t want to pay the signing on fee all at once they can spread it over his contract
Sounds quite reasonable. I agree.
Pay him 10k p/w. Then add performance bonuses. A Good game in team win add 20k. A Goal in a team win add 30k. All players should be on 10k p/w plus
performance related bonuses. How can we pay any one 50/100/200/300 k p/w whether they play let alone play well. Its complete madness.