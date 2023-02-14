The tweaks Arteta needs to do if Arsenal are to beat Man City

The dynamics of the Premier League title have shifted following Arsenal’s draw last weekend and Manchester City’s victory. Manchester City has cut Arsenal’s lead to three points. Interestingly, Arsenal will play Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday.

If Arsenal are to rise to the occasion, they must do so when City visit. Whoever wins this match could find himself at the top of the Premier League standings. Arteta needs to win this game, and in order to do so, he may need to make some long-overdue tactical changes. So what is he to do?

He must rest Ben White in order for Takehiro Tomiyasu to breathe new life into his back. White has been inconsistent in recent weeks, blowing hot and cold. He hasn’t been as effective as he once was this season, but for the City game, Arteta needs to get the most out of his right wing, and Tomiyasu could make the difference.

He must also include Leandro Trossard in his starting lineup. Many have called for Gabriel Martinelli to be benched, but that is unlikely to happen. So, what if Arteta discovered a way to form an attacking trio of Saka, Trossard, and Martinelli, with Martinelli likely leading the charge as the number 9?

A draw against Manchester City won’t be too bad, but with Arsenal’s next match against Aston Villa, Arteta should aim for a win: Unai Emery may be a tough nut to crack.

Overall, Arsenal will rebound; after two losses, it will be satisfying to return to winning ways against Manchester City. COYG.

Daniel O



WATCH as Mikel Arteta complains about the referee and the fixture list, but praises Brentford..…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…