The tweaks Arteta needs to do if Arsenal are to beat Man City

The dynamics of the Premier League title have shifted following Arsenal’s draw last weekend and Manchester City’s victory. Manchester City has cut Arsenal’s lead to three points. Interestingly, Arsenal will play Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday.
If Arsenal are to rise to the occasion, they must do so when City visit. Whoever wins this match could find himself at the top of the Premier League standings. Arteta needs to win this game, and in order to do so, he may need to make some long-overdue tactical changes. So what is he to do?
He must rest Ben White in order for Takehiro Tomiyasu to breathe new life into his back. White has been inconsistent in recent weeks, blowing hot and cold. He hasn’t been as effective as he once was this season, but for the City game, Arteta needs to get the most out of his right wing, and Tomiyasu could make the difference.
He must also include Leandro Trossard in his starting lineup. Many have called for Gabriel Martinelli to be benched, but that is unlikely to happen. So, what if Arteta discovered a way to form an attacking trio of Saka, Trossard, and Martinelli, with Martinelli likely leading the charge as the number 9?
A draw against Manchester City won’t be too bad, but with Arsenal’s next match against Aston Villa, Arteta should aim for a win: Unai Emery may be a tough nut to crack.
Overall, Arsenal will rebound; after two losses, it will be satisfying to return to winning ways against Manchester City. COYG.
Daniel O
Tierney has to start
Jorginho has to start
Trossard has to start too
Wow Jorginho starting
To bench who
Xhaka’s ‘not-so-good’ is still we’ll better than his
I agree with Jorginho coming in as a substitute for Xhaka (rather than Viera, he can mark, pass, block … everything better than Viera)
You’re both on drugs.
Jorginho better than Viera. FFS.
Martinelli has been causing more problems than Saka and defends better as well.
Zinchenko is a large upgrade on tierney.
Martinelli should have been starting from the BENCH since the first week of January
But for tomorrow against Man City – it’s a different game… Man City won’t pack the bus… So it’s okay if Martinelli starts
Tierney and Tomiyasu are specially needed for teams that sitBack, Arteta seem not to have gotten that
Bullied by Leeds on both legs, Man Utd’s break through goal (in the 1st leg) came from Dalot’s cross
Then Ten Hag capitalized on that in the second leg (in which Man Utd was even more woeful)
But he shifted Shaw to the LB, replacing Malacia so he can cross and have 2 Strikers attacking his crosses
(didn’t take out Weghost this time around to capitalize on replicating the first leg’s breakthrough goal which came via a header… And it happened again)
If the team is sitting back, then our side backs should own the wings while our attackers go crowd their box (that way they don’t pocket Nketiah – it’s now Nketiah, Saka, Martinelli all attacking what the side backs are putting into the box)
He need to try counter attack football especially for teams that have 11 players behind the ball.
watch the the invicibles of 2003/4 they could destroy a team in a few seconds from a corner. we have players with pace, Martinelli, Saka we need to utilize them well.
Martinelli need to be given space to run at the opposition with pace, it seems putting Xhaka in a more advanced position has hindered this.
Slowing down our passing helps the opposition to reorganize this should be done only when absolutely necessary.
we can try Martinelli as a center forward……
I guess Arteta has to congest his midfield and play with either Matinelli and Nketia or Martnelli and Trossard as Central Strikers
My line up would be
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney
Partey, Zinchenko
Sana, Odegaard, Trossard
Nketiah.
That’s a 4-2-3-1 formation, with White, Martinelli, Xhaka and Viera being subs for Tomiyasu, Trossard/Nketiah, Zinchenko and Odegaard respectively.
For me, I will go for to start in our Epl home match against Man City tomorrow night in:
Ramsdale;
Tomiyasu SalibaGabriel Tierney;
Partey Zinchenko;
Saka Odegaard Trossard.
Nkethia.
But I don’t know if Arteta will agree with my above Arsenal starting XI for Man City.
As Arsenal gaffer, Arteta doesn’t have to agree with my Arsenal starts for Man City.
This is because as Aesenal manager who is managing the Arsenal first team squad. He knows every members of his team squad into details more more than any Arsenal fans. And the reason why he preferred starting his starting XI team, arguably his strongest this season. Who he started for our last home Brentford match that ended in a stalemate. But albeit by the Pgmol match officiating officials ambiguous match referring in the fixture. Which consequently stopped Arsenal win of the match to come to fruition.
Nevertheless, whoever are the Gunners who Arteta will start for Man City tomorrow at the Ems, I am with him supporting him and the Gunners who he’ll starting for our Man City match to win it.
However, I will appreciate it, if he Arteta takes a serious look at my Arsenal starts for Man City. And consider them as a possible option to his preferred status quo regular starting XI team in the Epl.