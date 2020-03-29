The two advantages Arsenal has in the race to sign young Bundesliga star

Arsenal seems to have the advantage when it comes to making a move for French youngster, Evan N’Dicka.

The defender has been one of Arsenal’s several summer targets ahead of the opening of the transfer window, but they have competition from other teams.

Reports claim that Liverpool, Chelsea and Napoli are battling with Mikel Arteta’s side for the defender’s signature.

The 20-year-old has proven to be one for the future with his recent displays and Arsenal has apparently made him a target if they fail to land Dayot Upamecano.

Express Sports claims that Arsenal has two key advantages over his other none–English suitors after Napoli reportedly made the first move in the race to sign him.

The report claims that Napoli has contacted the player’s representatives which include Aboubacar Traore.

The first advantage is that Traore has a relationship with the Arsenal board as he was one of the key facilitators of Arsenal’s transfer for Nicolas Pepe in the last transfer window.

The second advantage is that the defender would rather play in the Premier League than in the Italian Serie A.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt be happy to learn of these advantages and the Spaniard will be hoping that the club back him financially to secure the player’s signature.