The two Arsenal Players that have not improved this season

Players Who Have Regressed this Season

Since Mikel Arteta was hired by Edu and the Arsenal hierarchy, most Arsenal players have seen a steady improvement in their performances. From the likes of Mohammed Elneny to Nicolas Pepe, individual performances have mostly gotten better and better. That is one of the signs of top coaching at work. However, not every pancake flips the same. Here’s a list of players who have had it worse under the Spanish revolution.

Hector Bellerin.

Once the belle of the Arsenal academy and constantly linked with Barcelona, Bellerin struggled with the effects of a serious long-term injury and has not returned to the same insane physical condition he was in during his pomp.

His rapid pace, once one of the best in the world, has been reduced to nothing. Though he still has the movement and the passing to contribute in the final third and has become a force in the dressing room, the Spanish fashionista generally looks leggy and ineffective on the pitch.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

I know, I know. He’s back in form and getting on the end of chances regularly now but did he go through the slump of his career earlier in the season for us?

Slump or not, Aubameyang has very much earned the right to being our best player as well as the right to be considered as a world-class forward. That kind of incisive quality was barely there earlier in the season and he looked tortured out wide and playing centrally. To make a decent season out of this, Aubameyang must contribute to a deep Europa League run and maintain his form.

Most Arsenal players have seen an upturn in their game except for Hector Bellerin. Even Aubameyang has shown multiple flashes of real quality this season. This is a very good thing as it means that they will be more attractive to potential suitors in the transfer window.

Agboola Israel