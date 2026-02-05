The two Arsenal players who miss Zinchenko the most

Oleksandr Zinchenko has left Arsenal to join Ajax, bringing an end to his time at the Emirates Stadium. The Ukrainian was a popular figure in the dressing room and initially arrived as one of the Premier League’s finest left backs. Arsenal worked hard to ensure that he played an important role within the squad, but over time he was pushed down the pecking order as other options emerged in his position.

That situation ultimately led to his departure, following an initial loan move to Nottingham Forest. Zinchenko will now hope to play a key role in Ajax’s revival as he begins a new chapter in the Netherlands. Arsenal has wished him well, and his exit has been felt within the squad due to the leadership and experience he brought to the group.

Zinchenko was widely respected for his mentality and influence, shaped by his time at Manchester City, where he won several honours before moving to London. His experience and personality made him a valued presence, and his absence will be noticed across the dressing room.

Close Bonds at the Emirates

Despite being well-liked by many teammates, there are two Arsenal players expected to miss Zinchenko more than most. As reported by Express Sport, Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice were his closest teammates during his time at the club. Zinchenko and Jesus shared a strong bond after both played together at Manchester City and later arrived at Arsenal in the same summer.

Their connection continued in north London, where they maintained a close relationship both on and off the pitch. Zinchenko’s familiarity with Jesus helped ease their transition into the Arsenal squad, strengthening their friendship over time.

A Lasting Connection

Zinchenko also formed a close relationship with Rice following the midfielder’s arrival at Arsenal. The pair developed a strong understanding and mutual respect, building a friendship that extended beyond football. With Zinchenko now playing in the Netherlands, maintaining those relationships will require regular communication from afar.

Although his playing journey has taken him to Ajax, the bonds Zinchenko formed at Arsenal are expected to endure. His departure marks the end of an era for the club, but his influence and friendships remain firmly intact.