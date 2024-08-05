Arsenal News Latest News

The two Arsenal youngsters more likely to get competitive minutes this season

Arsenal recently lost Chido Obi-Martin, sparking debate among fans and pundits about the club’s use of academy stars.

Mikel Arteta has relied on several academy players since joining Arsenal, with Bukayo Saka as his standout performer.

However, the recent loss of Obi-Martin and the sale of Emile Smith Rowe have cast doubts over his trust in the Emirates’ system.

Despite this, the Gunners continue to produce talent, and several youngsters had opportunities to impress during pre-season.

As the new season approaches, questions have been raised about which player is likely to break into the Gunners’ first team next.

A report on Arsenal Youth has identified two stars who are expected to be more involved this campaign.

The report claims that, based on their pre-season performances, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the two youngsters likely to get first-team opportunities this term.

Nwaneri is already the club’s youngest debutant and continues to develop, while Lewis-Skelly has been in fine form during pre-season.

Just Arsenal Opinion 

Handing out chances to youngsters is an important part of our culture and we are confident that other youth-teamers will play for us this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Boost for Arsenal as fresh batch of Euro 2024 stars return to training
Mikel Arteta content with keeping wanted Arsenal man if asking price is not met
Atletico Madrid pushing to beat Arsenal to €70m Premier League star
Posted by

Tags Ethan Nwaneri Myles Lewis-Skelly

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Hopefully and wistfully, some the club’s youth teamers will be promoted to the senior team squad this summer. Youths such as Ethab Nwaneri and Mylrs Lewis-Stelly to play foe regularly for Arsenal. But if Arteta deems it wise to do and implement their promotios,

    Reply

  3. Hopefully and wistfully, some of the club’s youth teamers will be promoted to the senior team squad this summer. Youths such as Ethab Nwaneri and Mylrs Lewis-Stelly to play regularly for Arsenal. But if Arteta deems it wise to do special and implement their promotios,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors