The two Arsenal youngsters more likely to get competitive minutes this season

Arsenal recently lost Chido Obi-Martin, sparking debate among fans and pundits about the club’s use of academy stars.

Mikel Arteta has relied on several academy players since joining Arsenal, with Bukayo Saka as his standout performer.

However, the recent loss of Obi-Martin and the sale of Emile Smith Rowe have cast doubts over his trust in the Emirates’ system.

Despite this, the Gunners continue to produce talent, and several youngsters had opportunities to impress during pre-season.

As the new season approaches, questions have been raised about which player is likely to break into the Gunners’ first team next.

A report on Arsenal Youth has identified two stars who are expected to be more involved this campaign.

The report claims that, based on their pre-season performances, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the two youngsters likely to get first-team opportunities this term.

Nwaneri is already the club’s youngest debutant and continues to develop, while Lewis-Skelly has been in fine form during pre-season.

Handing out chances to youngsters is an important part of our culture and we are confident that other youth-teamers will play for us this season.

