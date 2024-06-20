The two quality midfielders Arsenal should sign instead of a striker

Arsenal may concentrate all of their efforts on bolstering their midfield after losing out on top target Benjamin Sesko. Though it is claimed that interest in the Slovenian international will just be cooled for now, to be revisited in the future.
That said, I’d prefer to have two midfielders signed. I’d like the club to sign Benfica’s 19-year-old Joao Neves (who might cost up to £100 million) and Everton’s 22-year-old Amadou Onana (who may be available for roughly £50 million).
Neves, Onana, and even our Declan Rice are all hybrid No. 6 or 8 midfielders. If they’re all at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta may have the pleasure of rotating them between the two positions based on their opponents.
Having said that, I would advise Arteta to reorganise his engine room by playing Martin Odegaard as a 10, which would enhance his offensive impact. Meanwhile, Rice should form a midfield pivot with either Onana or Neves, allowing one player to roam freely forward when in possession.
With Odegaard at 10, Fabio Vieira and Ethan Nwaneri might be his backups. I believe João Neves and Onana In this transfer market are more valuable to Arteta’s ambition than a superstar striker. Certainly, they offer longevity, adaptability, and availability. What do you think?
Jack Anderson
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
I agree with you entirely. Vieira can go out on loan.
Arsenal would also need a winger, especially if the likes of Nketiah, Nelson and ESR were to leave
i agree attention may be turning away from a big name big money striker – i think the priority has always been midfield though, but as you say may be two now if not going big on striker
not sure Neves has shown enough at 19 years old to justify £100m, especially with a massive step in pace and physicality to the PL, and particularly at #6 (just think Vieira)
Onana is opposite in build to Neves and PL proven, certainly in the mix, particularly if Douglas Luiz goes to Juventus
Zudimendi long been linked to Arsenal but doesn’t look to be coming either
Guimeares also in the conversation, and if we have a bit more money to allocate to midfield I would go there for immediate impact, straight in to starting XI, considerably improves the squad
Nwaneri promoted to first team for sure, independent of names above as is much more of playmaker Odegaard #10 understudy (Odegaard is already our #10)
let’s see what happens…
Or keep Jorginho and Partey for one more year and buy two of the following three: WIRTZ, Olise and Musiala.