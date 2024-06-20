The two quality midfielders Arsenal should sign instead of a striker

Arsenal may concentrate all of their efforts on bolstering their midfield after losing out on top target Benjamin Sesko. Though it is claimed that interest in the Slovenian international will just be cooled for now, to be revisited in the future.

That said, I’d prefer to have two midfielders signed. I’d like the club to sign Benfica’s 19-year-old Joao Neves (who might cost up to £100 million) and Everton’s 22-year-old Amadou Onana (who may be available for roughly £50 million).

Neves, Onana, and even our Declan Rice are all hybrid No. 6 or 8 midfielders. If they’re all at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta may have the pleasure of rotating them between the two positions based on their opponents.

Having said that, I would advise Arteta to reorganise his engine room by playing Martin Odegaard as a 10, which would enhance his offensive impact. Meanwhile, Rice should form a midfield pivot with either Onana or Neves, allowing one player to roam freely forward when in possession.

With Odegaard at 10, Fabio Vieira and Ethan Nwaneri might be his backups. I believe João Neves and Onana In this transfer market are more valuable to Arteta’s ambition than a superstar striker. Certainly, they offer longevity, adaptability, and availability. What do you think?

Jack Anderson

