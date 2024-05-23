Opinion: The two positions Arsenal need to strengthen to make us Champions – Here are my choices

Despite not winning the league, Arsenal had a fantastic 2023–24 season, giving Manchester City a run for their money in the title race.

In the coming months, Arteta and his side will need to regroup and reevaluate their tactics. The Arsenal decision-makers should also explore ways to strengthen the team before the start of next season as they look to remain at the top.

There has been some top talents linked to the team. But if you were Mikel Arteta, which two positions would you prioritize reinforcing first, and which specific players would you bring on board?

In my opinion, Arsenal’s success in the transfer window hinges on two key deals: signing a defensive midfielder and a striker. These are the positions that I believe will make or break their chances. This transfer window, Arteta should definitely consider signing Bruno Guimarães to be his No. 6 come next season.

The Brazilian will be up for grabs for £100 million (his release clause) in June, before Newcastle can decide on how much they’d be willing to sell him in July. Despite the potential cost, Guimaraes’ signing could be the signing of the season. For sure, Arsenal’s midfield could end up being the best not only in England but also throughout Europe.

After that, it would be ideal to concentrate on acquiring a top striker to complement the Guimaraes swoop. At one point, reports touted Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal’s top striker target. Links to the Swede have grown cold, which is intriguing. During the 2022–23 season, the ex-Coventry man already really showed what he’s made of in the championship.

He scored 21 goals and made 12 assists in 49 championship games. Interestingly, with Sporting CP, he’s gone on to outdo himself this season, in 2023–24, with a whopping 29 goals and 10 assists in just 33 league games. Impressive, right? Gyokeres has the potential to lead Arsenal to glory. He could offer Kai Havertz, who’s been doing great in attack, competition.

Hopefully, Sporting CP hit man won’t take too long to adapt if brought to North London. Overall, it’s clear that Arsenal could benefit from adding a striker who has a knack for finding the back of the net.

With Rice and Captain Martin Ødegaard leading the charge in front of Guimaraes, there’s no doubt that Arsenal players will be creating numerous scoring opportunities each game. With these two new additions, along with any surprising signings by Edu and Arteta, I’m confident that our Gunners will emerge as the English champions next season!

Daniel O

