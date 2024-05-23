Opinion: The two positions Arsenal need to strengthen to make us Champions – Here are my choices

Despite not winning the league, Arsenal had a fantastic 2023–24 season, giving Manchester City a run for their money in the title race.
In the coming months, Arteta and his side will need to regroup and reevaluate their tactics. The Arsenal decision-makers should also explore ways to strengthen the team before the start of next season as they look to remain at the top.
There has been some top talents linked to the team. But if you were Mikel Arteta, which two positions would you prioritize reinforcing first, and which specific players would you bring on board?
In my opinion, Arsenal’s success in the transfer window hinges on two key deals: signing a defensive midfielder and a striker. These are the positions that I believe will make or break their chances. This transfer window, Arteta should definitely consider signing Bruno Guimarães to be his No. 6 come next season.
The Brazilian will be up for grabs for £100 million (his release clause) in June, before Newcastle can decide on how much they’d be willing to sell him in July. Despite the potential cost, Guimaraes’ signing could be the signing of the season. For sure, Arsenal’s midfield could end up being the best not only in England but also throughout Europe.
After that, it would be ideal to concentrate on acquiring a top striker to complement the Guimaraes swoop. At one point, reports touted Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal’s top striker target. Links to the Swede have grown cold, which is intriguing. During the 2022–23 season, the ex-Coventry man already really showed what he’s made of in the championship.
He scored 21 goals and made 12 assists in 49 championship games. Interestingly, with Sporting CP, he’s gone on to outdo himself this season, in 2023–24, with a whopping 29 goals and 10 assists in just 33 league games. Impressive, right? Gyokeres has the potential to lead Arsenal to glory. He could offer Kai Havertz, who’s been doing great in attack, competition.
Hopefully, Sporting CP hit man won’t take too long to adapt if brought to North London. Overall, it’s clear that Arsenal could benefit from adding a striker who has a knack for finding the back of the net.
With Rice and Captain Martin Ødegaard leading the charge in front of Guimaraes, there’s no doubt that Arsenal players will be creating numerous scoring opportunities each game. With these two new additions, along with any surprising signings by Edu and Arteta, I’m confident that our Gunners will emerge as the English champions next season!
Daniel O
Two positions that are priority is a number 6 and an LB. Need stability at LB the way we have with White at RB. Infact, with a good LB signing, Timber can actually play number 6. He seems so comfortable in midfield. Also, a different profile of a number 8, like Guimaraes would really help. Striker I don’t think is a major priority, not enough to spend near 100m. That money should go to midfield.
I think, based on the little we have seen, that Arteta views Timber as starting LB and with Tomiyasu as capable back-up that would be enough cover for LB IMO.
Timber coming out of a long-term injury, and Tomiyasu being riddled with occasional injuries doesn’t instill confidence in me at the LB position for a title race. Need someone solid there, so Timber can be eased into playing 90 minutes slowly. And Timber would actually curb our need for a DM, if we can get a solid LB this window.
Timber would be an ideal DM where he played occasionally for Ajax.For Holland he has played RB and RCB, but significantly he never played LB before arriving at Arsenal.Arteta needs to stop trying to put square pegs in round holes.We need a left footed LB and every effort should be made to recruit Hato from Ajax even if it means offering Zinchenko as part of the deal.
Agree, Timber can be a really good DM. That’s one experimentation I would like Arteta to try.
Also, agree on Hato, that he would be an ideal LB signing.
We can always dream, but to me, it is highly unlikely that Arsenal would spend another £100 million on a DM and probably close to that on a striker. I just don’t see that happen and don’t expect that from our owners either.
We should be able to sign a much-needed midfield player for 50-70. Chances are that the type of top striker we need would cost £100 and higher, but I still don’t see us pay that. More likely, we take a big gamble on an up-and-coming striker for around 60-70.
We also need quality cover for Saka. That could either be done by moving Jesus to the right or buying an outright winger.
If Jesus is purely viewed as a striker by Arteta then selling him would make sense. Given our track record of selling players, I doubt we would get more than £40 million for him, if that. But this would be meaningfull money.
Bruno Guimarez and Brian Brobbey would make us
stronger next season.. at least 5-7 goals stronger and secure a good and profitable CL run!!
I don’t get too excited by Brian Brobbey. If we go with an unproven player like that, I prefer a player from a bigger league like Sesko.
I think if we are going to spend a good amount of money on a midfield player, maybe on someone like De Jong or Kimmich, and on a first midfielder. I really wanted to see some games with Zinchenko in midfield, without the role of inverted LB. I go back to my issue with Raya, I don’t like him under the sticks and I wish we could return with Ramsdale or take Pickford away from Everton. a LB would be an excellent choice, Hato is a name that I really liked and I don’t think we need to spend so much in this sector. I also wanted us to make a bet on a young CB and, if Havertz keeps his form, I think Šeško would be more interesting than spending a lot on Gyökeres.
Yep, like your choices. I would consider Joao Neves if he doesn’t cost too much.
We were supposed to be in for Guimaraes in 2021 when we could have had him for 35m. Paying 100m now looks like bad business to me. If Edu really wanted him I think we would have got him then.
in 2021 strengthening in other positions was a bigger priority, 3 years is a long time and there is value added for a proven PL star who has excelled vs the untested relatively unknown quantity at that time
from the comments so far there is strong consensus that Defensive Midfield is the priority this summer, and it’s hard argue with that
there also many calls for strengthening Left Back, which i see as being a weakness opponents have targeted this season, so nervous when Zinc on the pitch (btw Zinc not good enough for Midfield, definitely not #6, and Rice far superior #8, Odegaard #10 forget it = sell Zinc)
perhaps the most interesting observation from the comments so far is Striker is not considered a top priority, maybe a young Centre Forward like Sesko, but no longer the clammer for the blockbuster Osimhen, Toney, Gryokeres type of £100m out-and-out striker
and I think that is about right
one area of concern for me is if Odegaard gets injured, in many ways outstanding, but in some ways our most important player because right now there is no adequate cover, unlike everywhere else on the pitch there are others that can come in without necessarily a big drop in quality, for Odegaard no-one in our squad gets close and should he do a knee and be out for the season then our season goes with him
maybe that is part the Edu/Arteta thinking with Guimaraes who if we are honest is perhaps not a natural #6 but capable of stepping forward in to a more attacking/creative role if required, that famed versatility Edu/Arteta crave
others thoughts on our vulnerability to an Odegaard injury and back-up plan welcome?
@arsenal1886,if we have a proper Dm in the mould of Partey, then all of Saka,Havertz, Trossard and Zinchenko can cover for Odegaard. They may not have the same skill set as Odegaard but they have attributes in their game that allows them to stand in if need be.
Odegaard injury is tricky one to manage honestly, kinda like when Debruyne gets injured for city. City usually make for it with Kovacic and Bernardo changing positions to suit the absence of KDB. I think Arteta wanting to sign Guimaraes is something similar to how Pep got Kovacic. And for Bernardo, I don’t think we have a like for like replacement, but Viera could take that role if he gets better in terms of press resistance. He has a similar frame to Bernardo but isn’t at all there in terms of press resistance and dribbling. Viera does have killer passes and long-range shooting acumen in him so if developed could be our plan B for Odegaard injury alongside Guimaraes, if we get him though.
Our priority is to fix the inadequacies and inconsistencies on the left side.Secondly we need a D.M to replace Partey.
Arteta should decide on how he wants to use Timber coz no one really knows the exact position he will be playing.
In my view Timber is not a L.b but he can be our Dm and cover both R.b and C.b that’s why it makes no sense to spend the figures we are being quoted for guimares.
We therefore should sign a left footed left back to give us stability on the left,my choice will be Theo Harnandez of Millan who wants pastures new.He is highly experienced and can also play as C.D or D.m if need be.
We also need to upgrade on the left attacking wing.
With Mbape and Hendrick seemingly headed to Madrid, we should try and get Vinicius jnr.He can give us an unbelievable boost on an attacking front.Him and Saka will move our attacking tempo a notch higher.
If we add a natural C.F(not so expensive)
Eg Solanke to compete with Kai,I am certain we will be rolling next season.