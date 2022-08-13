The two types of Arsenal supporters – Which one are you?

Arsenal’s fall from grace (or perceived fall from grace) in the last two decades has had a marked impact on the fan base. This has led to a division as fans find themselves on opposition sides which can be classed as follows:
THE REALISTS
These are those fans who despite genuinely loving the club have come to the REALisation that it it not our divine right to win every game, trophy or be in the top four. They understand with the club management on the challenges it faces and are being very optimistic to see the club’s process come through. These understand that the management are made up of human beings who will make mistakes and give room for them to learn. They accept that there are things going on behind the scenes which fans may not be aware of, and therefore have employed patience as a tool with which to beat the management and players.
THE DEMANDING
These show their love for the club by emphasizing that they love the success of the club above any individual in and around the club. They demand that the club return to it’s previous heights as title challengers or winners, and believe that the monies spent over the last few years should have been enough to compete.
They look to the demanding nature of fans of some of the biggest clubs in world football and have adopted that same approach in order to push the club towards success. They believe that since the club is a multi billion dollar global brand, the margins for errors should be minimal, and players and management should be up to the task of challenging for honours, or at least be no more than a touching distance away from that level. They scrutinize every player bought or sold and compare it to how other clubs of similar stature have succeeded.
Which is your part?
dgr8xt
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’ve been grateful of what Kroenke’s been doing to support Arsenal and I’ve also been enjoying our games since Arteta took over
GAI
You seem easily appeased when it comes to the the Kroenkes making you happy
Won’t go there but the last 2 doesn’t make up for the wasted past 10 to 15
I have supported great and no so great manager at our beloved club over the past 50 years
Seen dark days and seasons and glory days
We all live for that winning feeling and when it happens there is nothing better
I want the easy on the eye free flowing football that we can play but overall
Need the fix of the 3 points bagged and should we look great then that’s a bonus
Playing fluent free flowing football feels great but at the end of the final whistle we havent claimed the 3 points then its a sinking feeling.
Like you I have also been enjoying MA and that’s because we are winning more the and I can see 👀 the change for the better
Alan, Kroenke didn’t have full control before 2018. FSG needed nine years and four managers before winning their first major trophy, so I bet Kroenke needs five more years to do that
GOI
understand but full control 100% share holder if I understand it correctly means you don’t need to show full accounts and only abbreviated where as less then 100% means you need to show and disclose everything
He didn’t need all the shares to spend
Any one out there who can clarify this
MAYBE HE has the winner bug but don’t think so
Can’t teach an old dog new tricks
Maybe it is josh leading the charge on behalf of his dad the fair play and hats off to him
What some people forget is the we have been on decline for over a decade and a few windows doesn’t undo the wrongs
Shame he didn’t give AW a fighting chance but saying that maybe AW didn’t want to do it that way…who knows
This makes it seem as though all the optimists are realists, when actually there will always be the blind followers, who will determine that every event or decision is either good or the best that could be done in the circumstances, even when it’s clearly not true. They’ll also come up with excuses for every bad occurrence.
Both groups described in this article could be called realists – they just have different expectations, and both have validity. We really could have brought in a better manager and spent our money more wisely and be in a better position than we are – of course we could! – it’s fine for me though, I’m happy and excited with how things are going currently and interested to see how we can do
I am of the Relativist and patient type..
Give managers a bit of time then start moaning and whining when there is no progress..
I’m a realistic pessimistic optimist.
My long post has disappeared and I have no idea why . Can you help retrieve it please Ad PAT?
Life is real with many viewpoints, many angles and we all have to live together on this small planet. There are hundreds of types of Arsenal supporters. I have supported Arsenal for 63 years but am much older than that and don’t ‘specialise’ in criticising people on JA. I like JA because there are many points of view, as there should be. Luckily there are only couple of ‘egoistic drama queens’ on here who spend their days undermining others. Keep all the freedom of speech as long as it is not racial or personal. To edit would to lose creativity, spontaneity. Veer on the side of freedom.
Such a cringe word Realist ….
It definitely is when used as a self-description
I Am the demanding fans..I get the club is trying to get back to the top but the way the owners are going about the processes is discouraging cox they don’t put pressure on Arteta n edu to give the fans the best..We get it that Arteta n edu are not there like the top managers n technical director but they tend to lower the club’s expectations by doing things that suites them and coming out to sell a fake processes that it was best for the club…The fans are the club n not them, and that’s why the fan base is divided…The owners should set the standard and clear vision of where we ought to be and if Arteta n edu do not meet up after spending all these funds then they are GONE..Theres no room for Mediocrity in arsenal FC.Why must players suffer when they fail to deliver n the manager goes Scot free…From top to bottom,if there are any lackies then that person should be shown the exit door…So it’s time for Arteta n edu to deliver or be kicked out.. This ARSENALS FC n not
Arteta Fc..thanks
