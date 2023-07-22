The Uniting Power of Arsenal: A Fan’s Journey from Rwanda to New York

Football has a unique way of connecting people from all corners of the world, and for one devoted Arsenal fan, it has been a journey of love, passion, and family. Hailing from Rwanda, Placide Magambo’s story is a testament to the unifying power of the beautiful game.

Growing up in Rwanda, where television access was limited, this Arsenal enthusiast relied on his father’s vivid descriptions of matches and sports news on the radio. The magic of football was brought to life through his father’s narrations, and he vividly remembers the day in 1996 when he learned that the Gunners had hired a coach named Arsène Wenger.

The combination of an intriguing name and his father’s admiration for the manager sparked a deep connection to the club.

Loyal American Gooners celebrate Kai Havertz late goal to make it 5-0 to Arsenal here at Audi Field in Washington DC 🔴⚪️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mxBoxar34d — Layth (@laythy29) July 20, 2023

The scarcity of live football broadcasts in Rwanda meant that watching games was a rarity. When the opportunity arose during the 1998 World Cup, it was a treasured moment for the young fan and his family. Listening to his father talk about Arsenal’s France players who went on to win the tournament ignited a fascination with the club’s international stars.

As he left Rwanda to pursue further studies in the United States, his love for the North London outfit remained unwavering. Arriving in New York, he was initially uncertain about finding fellow football fans in a city dominated by other sports.

However, his quest led him to Legends, a soccer bar where he discovered an Arsenal community that welcomed him with open arms. Meeting fellow Arsenal supporters and sharing the passion for the club turned strangers into family, creating a sense of belonging in a foreign land.

American gooners very loud we love to see it — evan 》 (@afcevan) July 20, 2023

The camaraderie among Arsenal fans in New York extended beyond matchday gatherings. Birthday celebrations, weddings, and other life events became opportunities for this community to come together, forming deep bonds that transcended borders.

The news of Arsenal’s upcoming visit to the States has sparked excitement like never before. For this devoted fan and his Arsenal family, it’s like Christmas coming early. Preparations for the much-anticipated match against Manchester United are in full swing, with discussions and plans unfolding in a WhatsApp group that connects fans from all over.

As the match draws near, supporters from Canada are joining the celebrations, turning this moment into a transcontinental reunion of Gooners. Friends from Africa express their envy, recognizing the privilege of having Arsenal play so close to home.

Big love from the American Gooners to the Arsenal team moments after the final whistle as the Gunners ease past the MLS All Stars 5-0 here at Audi Field in Washington DC. Have to say the support from Stateside Arsenal fans has been incredible 🔴⚪️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GW2jdorchZ — Layth (@laythy29) July 20, 2023

The sense of unity among Arsenal fans in New York is awe-inspiring. Packed Arsenal bars during matches serve as a testament to the power of football in bringing people together. The club’s motto, “Victoria Concordia Crescit” (Victory Through Harmony), resonates with the spirit of this tightly knit community.

In a city known for its diversity, this Arsenal family exemplifies the beauty of unity amidst differences. Their shared love for the club has forged friendships that extend beyond the confines of football.

As the day approaches when the reality of north London comes to the east coast, this fan, like countless others in New York, eagerly awaits the opportunity to witness Arsenal in person.

Football, in its purest form, has proven to be more than just a sport for these fans; it’s a way of life that celebrates unity, joy, and the unbreakable bonds of family. For them, North London is indeed red, but so is New York!

Writer – Yash Bisht

