The Unsung Hero Arteta Relies On: Mikel Merino’s True Value

Mikel Merino has quietly become one of Arsenal’s most influential performers, yet he still feels like the least talked-about signing of recent years. While the spotlight often shines on the big-money arrivals, the Spaniard has carved out a unique and unexpected role, transforming himself into one of Mikel Arteta’s most versatile players.

Merino arrived from Real Sociedad with a reputation for control, intelligence and physicality in midfield. But circumstances took him in a different direction. An injury crisis late last season pushed him into the centre-forward role, and what looked like a temporary fix ended up becoming one of Arsenal’s best tactical surprises. His performances as the makeshift No. 9 earned widespread praise, with his movement, aggression and finishing standing out at a time when the team desperately needed solutions.

Opinion: Why Mikel Merino must stay in midfield despite Spain heroics

A Forward When Needed, A Midfielder By Nature

This season, Merino has continued to thrive for both club and country. His ability to adapt between roles, contribute goals and embrace physical battles has made him invaluable in tight matches. He’s a player who doesn’t just fill gaps – he elevates the team when asked to step into demanding positions.

Clinical Merino helps Arsenal see of Slavia Prague challenge

Yet despite those qualities, he remains largely underrated in Premier League conversations. He isn’t flashy, he doesn’t dominate headlines, and he isn’t always starting in his preferred position. But what he does bring is reliability, intensity and a rare willingness to sacrifice his own comfort for the team’s needs.

Does His Midfield Role Hold Him Back?

While Merino has excelled as a striker when called upon, his performances in midfield have been more mixed. Filling in for players like Martin Ødegaard or Eberechi Eze is no easy task, and at times, he’s struggled to replicate their creativity and dynamism.

Still, that doesn’t diminish his importance to Mikel Arteta’s squad. If anything, it reinforces just how valuable he is as a squad player who can cover multiple roles at a high level – a luxury very few top teams possess.

In my opinion, Merino remains one of the most quietly effective signings Arsenal have made in recent seasons. He might not grab the headlines, but his contribution, versatility and mentality place him firmly among the most underrated additions of the Arteta era.

Would you consider Mikel Merino an underrated signing, Gooners?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

